Grand View Roofing & Exteriors Expands South Jersey Headquarters, Increases Capacity to Serve More Homeowners

We have always believed that growth should serve our customers first,” — Larry Landwher

BLACKWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand View Roofing & Exteriors is growing, and South Jersey homeowners are the direct beneficiaries. The company has officially expanded its headquarters, adding dedicated workspace, bringing on new team members, and significantly increasing its operational capacity to serve more customers faster and across a wider footprint throughout South Jersey.The expansion is the natural next step for a company that has spent over 20 years earning one of the strongest reputations in the region and is now building the infrastructure to match its ambition. Grand View was recognized as Washington Township's Best Roofing Contractor for 2024 and 2025, and holds active memberships in five local Chambers of Commerce including the Bridgeton Area, Burlington Mercer, Gloucester County, Greater Washington Township, and Greater Woodbury chambers.A Growing Team for a Growing MarketThe expanded office has allowed Grand View to bring on new team members across key roles, including project management, customer service, and field operations. The additions represent a deliberate investment in the experience every Grand View customer receives from first call to final inspection.With more staff in place, Grand View is now equipped to handle a greater volume of projects simultaneously without sacrificing the attention to detail and communication that has defined the company since day one.More Capacity Means Better Service for HomeownersThe operational impact of this expansion is immediate and tangible for customers across South Jersey:Faster turnaround times mean shorter scheduling windows and quicker project completions, so homeowners are not left waiting when their home needs attention. An expanded service area positions Grand View to reach more communities throughout the region with the same quality and reliability existing customers have come to expect. And a larger in-office team means more responsive communication, tighter project coordination, and a smoother experience from estimate to completion.Built to Serve South Jersey at the Highest Level"We have always believed that growth should serve our customers first," said Larry Landwher, Owner of Grand View Roofing & Exteriors. "This expansion is not about getting bigger for the sake of it. It is about making sure that every homeowner who calls Grand View gets the response time, the communication, and the craftsmanship they deserve. We are building a company that can deliver at the highest level, every single time, for every single customer."The Right Contractor, Now With Even More CapacityGrand View Roofing & Exteriors offers a comprehensive range of residential and commercial exterior services including new roof installation , roof inspection, roof repair, roof replacement, asphalt shingles, metal roofing, siding, gutters, windows, doors, skylights, fascia and soffit, flashing and trim, and 24/7 emergency storm damage response. The company backs all work with a lifetime workmanship warranty and manufacturer's warranty, and offers flexible financing options with $1,000 off complete roof replacements.With an expanded team and increased capacity, Grand View is ready to take on more projects and continue setting the standard for what South Jersey homeowners should expect from a roofing and exterior contractor.

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