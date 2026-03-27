Blackwood, NJ Roofing Contractor Grand View Roofing & Exteriors Surpasses 300 Five-Star Google Review

New Jersey Roofing Contractor Celebrates Landmark Milestone Backed by Hundreds of Homeowner Reviews

Every single one of those reviews represents a homeowner who put their trust in us, and we take that seriously.” — Larry Landwher

BLACKWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand View Roofing & Exteriors has officially crossed a landmark that few contractors ever reach: 300 verified five-star Google reviews. The milestone is a direct reflection of the company's unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, customer communication, and delivering results that New Jersey homeowners can count on for decades.In an industry where reputation is everything, 300 five-star reviews isn't just a number, it's 300 families who trusted Grand View Roofing & Exteriors with one of the most important investments they'll ever make, and 300 times the company delivered.A Reputation Built One Roof at a TimeFounded to serve the homeowners of South Jersey, Grand View Roofing & Exteriors has grown into one of the area's most trusted names in exterior home improvement. From its earliest days as a local roofing company to its current standing as a full-service exterior contractor, Grand View has remained rooted in a simple philosophy: do the job right, treat every customer like a neighbor, and stand behind every project long after the last nail is driven.That philosophy has fueled organic, word-of-mouth growth that no advertising budget can replicate and 300 five-star reviews are the proof.Full-Service Exterior SolutionsGrand View Roofing & Exteriors offers a comprehensive range of services designed to protect and enhance the homes of New Jersey residents, including:Roof Replacement & Repair - Residential and commercial roofing solutions built to withstand the Northeast's demanding weather Siding Installation & Replacement - Premium materials and expert installation that boost curb appeal and energy efficiencyGutters & Drainage Systems - Custom gutter solutions that protect foundations and landscaping year-roundWindows & Doors - Energy-efficient upgrades that elevate comfort and home value Storm Damage Restoration - Rapid response and insurance claim support when it matters mostIn the Words of the Owner"Hitting 300 five-star reviews is something our entire team should be incredibly proud of," said Larry Landwher, Owner of Grand View Roofing & Exteriors. "Every single one of those reviews represents a homeowner who put their trust in us, and we take that seriously. This milestone doesn't make us complacent. It makes us more committed than ever to raising the bar for what homeowners in New Jersey should expect from a roofing contractor."See What 300 Homeowners Are SayingNew Jersey homeowners looking for a contractor they can trust are encouraged to read Grand View Roofing & Exteriors' reviews directly on Google and experience firsthand why hundreds of families continue to choose Grand View for their most important exterior projects.About Grand View Roofing & ExteriorsGrand View Roofing & Exteriors is a full-service roofing and exterior contracting company proudly serving homeowners across Blackwood and South Jersey. Known for exceptional workmanship, transparent communication, and long-term reliability, Grand View has built a reputation as one of the area's most trusted exterior contractors. With over 300 five-star Google reviews and counting, Grand View continues to set the standard for what homeowners deserve.

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