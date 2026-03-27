Awaji Island International School Receives International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme Authorization

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Group Inc. has announced that Awaji Island International School, an international school which it operates on Awaji Island (Hyogo Prefecture, Japan), has been authorized to offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Programme (PYP) as of February 7, 2026. The authorization applies to the school’s Early Years program for children aged 3 to 6.

Awaji Island International School operates under the educational philosophy of “Nurturing next-generation leaders who will create a rich and fulfilling world.” The school utilizes a proprietary curriculum that integrates inquiry-based learning, global perspectives, multilingual education, as well as well-being, art, sustainability, and nature. With the IB PYP authorization, the school plans to further strengthen its educational framework in alignment with global standards.

The operator of the school, Pasona Group, announced the redistribution of its headquarters functions to Awaji Island in September 2020, which saw many of its employees and their families relocating to the area. In order to address regional disparities in educational opportunities, the company established Awaji Island International School in October 2020 to provide high-quality education and childcare for children of employees working on Awaji Island, implementing a proprietary early childhood education program for children aged 3 to 6.

In addition to enhancing its educational approach by further fostering critical thinking, communication, and compassion, the school aims to promote to the broader development of education in Japan by sharing insights with local governments and educational organizations, helping equip children to thrive in an increasingly globalized world.

Through the operation and further development of Awaji Island International School, Pasona Group aims to maximize children’s potential and foster global individuals.

■Overview: Awaji Island International School

IB PYP Authorization: February 7, 2026

Location: 1907 Kuruma, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Enrollment: 22 students (as of March 2026; PYP authorization applies only to children aged 3—6)

Eligibility: Children of Pasona Group employees

Hours: Weekdays, 9:00 AM – 3:15 PM

Features:

- Multilingual education

- Well-being-centered education

- Inquiry-based learning

- Integrated curriculum combining nature, art, and food

- After-school programs (not IB-authorized) for Early Years and elementary school students include karate, ballet, and academic tutoring. Total enrollment across all programs is 63 students (as of March 2026).

Principal: Miya Shidehara

Email: globalawaji@pasonagroup.co.jp

■Reference: International Baccalaureate

The International Baccalaureate (IB) is an international educational program provided by the International Baccalaureate Organization, headquartered in Geneva. Established in 1968, the IB aims to develop students who understand and can engage with the complexities of the world. It equips students with the attitudes and skills necessary to take responsible action for the future and provides internationally recognized qualifications for university admission. The organization develops standardized curricula, administers global IB examinations, and awards IB diplomas.

■Reference: Daycare Center

Pasona Group also operates an in-house corporate daycare facility for children of employees working on Awaji Island, adjacent to Awaji Island International School. The facility provides care for children aged 0 to 3. As of March 2026, 28 children are enrolled at the daycare.

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