Pop Singer Kelsie Kimberlin's New Song And Music Video, 'Lady Liberty,' Brings Attention To America’s Loss Of Liberty

Lady Liberty Drowning Lady Liberty Can No Longer Speak The torch of Lady Liberty Dims Down

Immigrants have been welcomed to America for hundreds of years, yet the promise of the Statue of Liberty has been recently stained by attacks on immigrants.

Now, instead of pride, many immigrants are living in fear, and decent Americans are ashamed at the attacks on the fundamental liberties we all believe in. Lady Liberty weeps, and her torch dims” — Kelsie Kimberlin

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 27, 2026, popular singer Kelsie Kimberlin released a new song and music video, “ Lady Liberty ,” to focus the world’s attention on the loss of liberty for those living in and wanting to live in America. She sings that the United States has always been a land of immigrants and indigenous people, and, since the first settlers arrived here hundreds of years ago, America has welcomed immigrants in a cultural melting pot, always touted as the perfect union. Kelsie laments attacks on immigrants, which stain the very promise of the Statue of Liberty and the famous words emblazoned on it: "Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!" In "Lady Liberty," Kelsie sings about the heartbreaking dimming down of Lady Liberty's torch, and the loss of freedom and hope for so many people.The powerful and harrowing music video, with accompanying overlaid lyrics, features the Statue of Liberty weeping while surrounded by storms of destruction. Her tears, while suffering indignities and distress, cause her flame to dim and her foundation to crack. Her mouth is taped shut, signifying not only the loss of freedom, but also of truth and expression.“As the daughter of an immigrant, I saw the pride my mother felt when she became an American citizen,” said Kelsie. “Yet now, instead of pride, many immigrants are living in fear, and decent Americans are ashamed at the attacks on the fundamental liberties we all believe in.”Last April, Kelsie received the United Nations Humanitarian Award and the St. George’s Royal Medal of Honor from King Charles for her strong support of Ukrainian freedom and liberty. She has tens of millions of views, streams, and plays on the radio of her many songs and videos. All of her current songs include Grammy winners and nominees in the production process. Her full-length movie about Ukraine, “The Last Message,” www.thelastmessagemovie.com has recently won numerous film festival awards in the Best Documentary category, and it will be released later this year.Lady Liberty is available on all music platforms and the video is on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/bm6WRRPTox4

Lady Liberty

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