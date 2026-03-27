Pop Singer Kelsie Kimberlin's New Song And Music Video, 'Lady Liberty,' Brings Attention To America’s Loss Of Liberty
Immigrants have been welcomed to America for hundreds of years, yet the promise of the Statue of Liberty has been recently stained by attacks on immigrants.
The powerful and harrowing music video, with accompanying overlaid lyrics, features the Statue of Liberty weeping while surrounded by storms of destruction. Her tears, while suffering indignities and distress, cause her flame to dim and her foundation to crack. Her mouth is taped shut, signifying not only the loss of freedom, but also of truth and expression.
“As the daughter of an immigrant, I saw the pride my mother felt when she became an American citizen,” said Kelsie. “Yet now, instead of pride, many immigrants are living in fear, and decent Americans are ashamed at the attacks on the fundamental liberties we all believe in.”
Last April, Kelsie received the United Nations Humanitarian Award and the St. George’s Royal Medal of Honor from King Charles for her strong support of Ukrainian freedom and liberty. She has tens of millions of views, streams, and plays on the radio of her many songs and videos. All of her current songs include Grammy winners and nominees in the production process. Her full-length movie about Ukraine, “The Last Message,” www.thelastmessagemovie.com has recently won numerous film festival awards in the Best Documentary category, and it will be released later this year.
Lady Liberty is available on all music platforms and the video is on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/bm6WRRPTox4
Kelsie Kimberlin
Act Up Publishing
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Lady Liberty
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