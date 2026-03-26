Governor Stein Celebrates Women’s History Month

NORTH CAROLINA, March 26 - Today Governor Josh Stein hosted a reception at the North Carolina Executive Mansion to celebrate Women's History Month. Governor Stein also hosted a roundtable to discuss the North Carolina Council for Women's latest report and share his commitment to promoting economic opportunity for all North Carolinians.

“Women’s History Month is a time to celebrate the women who have shaped our state and commit to building a future where every woman has a chance to succeed,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Investing in women's economic security strengthens communities across the state."

“The North Carolina Council for Women is proud to highlight both the progress we’ve made and the work that remains,” said Annette Taylor, Chair of the NC Council for Women. “This report demonstrates the importance of removing barriers to economic opportunity and ensuring women across our state have access to the resources they need to succeed.”

“We’ve made some progress, but there’s more work to do to achieve equal pay for equal work in North Carolina," said NC Department of Administration Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza. "Women are essential providers – and sometimes the only earner – for North Carolina families. Closing the gender pay gap will help strengthen families and communities across our state."

“North Carolina has never been short on talented women leaders. I’m proud to stand on the shoulders of those extraordinary women who led our state with courage and conviction — often without recognition and always without enough support,” said Senate Minority Leader Sydney Batch. “This Women’s History Month, we can honor their legacy by opening more doors for the next generation of women leaders, because our state is strongest when every voice has a seat at the table.”

“This month is about honoring the women who came before us, but it’s also about asking what we do with that legacy, and how we carry it forward,” said Lieutenant Governor Rachel Hunt.

The Council for Women, housed within the NCDOA’s Division for Women and Youth, advises the Governor, General Assembly, and state agencies on issues impacting women. Through research, advocacy, and grants, the Council works to drive policies and promote education, safety, health, and social and economic justice for the women of North Carolina. The North Carolina Council for Women’s latest report, Status of Women in North Carolina: Investing in Economic Opportunity, explores disparities in access to child care and barriers to women’s economic security. The report recommends policy and programmatic changes, such as addressing the gender pay gap to create better outcomes for women and families across the state.

Click here to read the North Carolina Council for Women’s latest report on investing in economic opportunity for women.