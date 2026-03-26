Governor Stein Proposes Third Hurricane Helene Recovery State Budget to Rebuild Western North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA, March 26 - Today Governor Josh Stein called on the General Assembly to invest $792 million in the next phase of Hurricane Helene recovery and support western North Carolina’s families. The Governor announced his latest budget request at a home being reconstructed by Appalachia Service Project, a nonprofit grant recipient, and underlined the team effort still needed to rebuild western North Carolina for the long haul.

“Western North Carolinians are still working every day for their own recovery. Let's match their grit and meet them with the urgency they deserve,” said Governor Josh Stein. "I am proud to have worked together with the General Assembly to pass more than $1 billion in state disaster recovery aid. Now, it's time for the next phase of recovery: rebuilding for the long haul."

"Communities across western North Carolina have shown incredible resilience in the wake of Hurricane Helene," said Melisa Winburn, President and CEO of Appalachia Service Project. "The State of North Carolina's support is already making a meaningful difference, helping more families access the safe, stable housing they need to move forward. We’re grateful for the state’s continued commitment and for the many partners who make this work possible, and we look forward to the progress still ahead."

“As co-chair of the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Western North Carolina Recovery, I’ve been proud to be part of the bipartisan effort to support our region’s recovery from Hurricane Helene,” said Senator Kevin Corbin, Co-Chair of the Governor's Western North Carolina Advisory Committee. “We’ve made great progress, but more work remains, and I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues in the General Assembly and Governor Stein to help western North Carolina fully recover.”

“Towns across western North Carolina are still working day in and day out to rebuild, and people are counting on the state being just as invested,” said Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer, Co-Chair of the Governor's Western North Carolina Advisory Committee. “I thank Governor Stein for today’s budget request and ask the General Assembly to get it passed. With more funding, more homes can be rebuilt, more small businesses can stay open, and more visitors can return to the region. These are all essential ingredients in Asheville and all of western North Carolina making a full recovery."

Strengthening the Economy

Economic recovery is the foundation of the path forward. Governor Stein has supported public-private partnerships that yielded $105 million in small business grants and loans and helped retain 15,000 jobs across the region. Still, travel, tourism, and employment across western North Carolina remain below pre-hurricane levels. Governor Stein's Recovery Budget proposal includes $82 million to support small businesses, promote travel to Helene-affected areas, and help local governments manage the financial strain of recovery.

Ensuring Safe Places to Live

Thousands of families across western North Carolina still urgently need safe, stable, and affordable housing. The Governor's proposal includes rental and utility assistance so residents can stay in stable housing while rebuilding continues, including for families whose homes the state is actively rebuilding or repairing. Governor Stein also proposed redirecting existing funding to bolster the state's successful housing partnership with nonprofit organizations, prioritizing families whose needs are not being met by insurance or existing government programs.

Building Stronger Infrastructure

With support from the General Assembly and the federal government, 99% of drinking water systems have been restored, 98% of impacted state roads reopened, and nearly 15.5 million cubic yards of debris cleared. While much progress has been made, some of the most complicated repairs remain, especially for private roads, bridges, and local systems that are not fully covered by federal programs. Governor Stein’s proposal includes $230 million to help close those gaps, support local governments, and strengthen emergency communications systems.

Restoring Forests

Storm damage and its accumulated debris have increased wildfire risk across western North Carolina. The Governor's budget calls to support wildfire mitigation efforts, repair damage to state parks, and restore critical forestry infrastructure.

Continuing Disaster Response and Recovery

Even as recovery efforts continue, communities continue to face delays and rising costs as they work to rebuild. Governor Stein's budget proposal is focused on keeping current progress moving and making sure communities have the support they need to fully recover. These funds will allow the state to draw down available federal funding and cover upfront costs so local governments are not forced to wait on reimbursement before moving projects forward.

Click here to read Governor Stein’s Recovery Budget proposal.