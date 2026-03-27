Jang Yoon-jung Gains Attention as MC of 'Negoking'… TOUN28 Officially Enters the U.S. Market via Negoking

TOUN28 Expands “Negoking” Globally

TOUN28 Expands “Negoking” Globally… Launches U.S. Official store with Jang Yoon-jung as MC and Offers Discounts of Up to 83%

SEONGNAM-SI, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conscious beauty brand TOUN28 announced that it will launch a global promotion extending to the U.S. market through “Negoking,” a program by A+E Korea’s Dalla Studio.Following the overwhelming response to last year’s Negoking campaign, TOUN28 will once again participate in the campaign in 2026. Notably, this year’s campaign marks its first expansion beyond Korea, driven by requests from global fans.The broadcast is drawing attention as singer Jang Yoon-jung joins as the main MC of Negoking. The promotion coincides with the launch of TOUN28’s official U.S. online store, making the brand’s products—previously available only in Korea—more accessible to consumers in the United States.TOUN28 is widely recognized as “a brand created by researchers who never compromise on ingredients,” and has built a strong domestic fan base based on its sustainable beauty philosophy that considers both skin health and the environment. In particular, the brand differentiates itself from the raw material stage by using ingredients such as pesticide-free centella asiatica cultivated directly in Haenam, Jeollanam-do.This NegoKing promotion goes beyond a simple discount event, aiming to provide more consumers with the opportunity to experience a wide range of products at reasonable prices.During the promotional period, discounts of up to 83% will be available on the TOUN28 U.S. official online store ( https://global.toun28.com/ ), covering all product categories including skincare, body care and solid beauty. Consumers will be able to explore a wide range of key product lines, including the signature Peptacica skincare line, as well as shampoo bars and body bars.A representative from TOUN28 stated, “Thanks to the tremendous support we received during the previous Negoking campaign, we are excited to return in 2026. With the launch of our U.S. official store, we hope more global consumers will be able to experience TOUN28’s products and values firsthand.”

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