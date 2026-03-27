LARRIKIN BOURBON RELEASES 'POUR FOR THE ROSES – 2026 RUNNING'

Larrikin Pour for the Roses - 2026 running

The 3rd Annual Release is 9-year-old, Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon

We worked through a full field to find this barrel. It’s got maturity, good balance, and a bit of spice down the stretch. Easy to back on race day.” — Greg Keeley, Master Distiller

LAWRENCEBURG, KY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larrikin Bourbon has released its third annual “Pour for the Roses – 2026 Running,” a limited Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey honoring the Kentucky Derby.

The 2026 release is a 9-year-old, single barrel bourbon, bottled at 90 proof (45% ABV) and non-chill filtered.

Mash bill is 75% corn, 21% rye, and 4% malted barley—a classic Kentucky foundation with enough rye to carry spice and structure through the finish.

The label features the Larrikin boxing kangaroo encircled by red roses, in a nod to the Derby winner’s garland. The artwork draws inspiration from the Australian Brushmen of the Bush, a group of larrikin painters from Australia’s Broken Hill whose work gained international recognition in the mid-20th century.

Artists such as Eric Minchin, Hugh Schulz, and John Pickup became known for their expressive use of color, confident brushwork, and distinctly Australian sense of place—capturing the movement, light, and character of the outback with an immediacy that set them apart from more formal traditions. Their work carries a sense of motion and atmosphere that translates naturally to the energy of the track.

Each bottle is hand-signed by Master Distiller Greg Keeley, and comes in a burlap sack, much like a vintage thoroughbred feed bag.

“We worked through a full field to find this barrel,” said Keeley. “It’s got maturity, good balance, and a bit of spice down the stretch. Easy to back on race day.”

“Pour for the Roses – 2026 Running” is available in Kentucky only, with very limited distribution through key retailers, the Larrikin Distillery and online.

About Larrikin Bourbon

Larrikin Bourbon is Veteran-owned, Veteran distilled in Anderson County, Kentucky. The 56th member of the famed Bourbon Trail, producing internationally award winning bourbon and whiskey.

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