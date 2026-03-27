IowaWORKS to Launch Highway 30 Corridor Career Fair Series to Highlight Careers in Central Iowa

IowaWORKS is announcing a new regional job fair series taking place this summer that will deliver workforce services and new career opportunities to communities across the Highway 30 Corridor.

For more details, view the Highway 30 Corridor career series flyer. (239.46 KB) .pdf

Employer Participation

To prepare, IowaWORKS is calling on area employers with active openings to participate. Each job fair will be shaped to address the specific career needs of each Iowa community. Employers can view the dates and locations of each job fair below, and sign up to participate using the following link: Highway 30 Corridor Job Series Employer Sign Up

Iowa WORKS : 2026 Highway 30 Corridor Job Series (Each Job Fair will take place from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)

May 14, 2026: Carroll Carroll Public Library, 118 E. 5th St, Carroll, IA 51401

May 28, 2026: Boone Leonard A. Good Community Library, 208 West Mulberry Street, Ogden, IA 50212

June 4, 2026: Nevada SCORE Pavillion, 1543 Fawcett Pkwy, Nevada, IA 50201

June 11, 2026: Marshalltown Iowa Valley Business and Community Solutions, 3702 S. Center Street, Marshalltown, IA 50158

June 18, 2026: Tama Tama Community Center & City Hall, 305 Siegel St, Tama, IA 52339

June 25, 2026: Atkins Atkins Public Library, 84 Main Avenue in Akins, IA 52206

July 9, 2026: Clinton Hy-Vee Parking lot, 901 South 4th St., Clinton, IA 52732



All events are open to the public. Employers are requested to sign up at least three weeks in advance of each job fair.

To help communities meet their local workforce needs, the IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center will be present at each stop to provide service offerings that are typically only present in a brick-and-mortar location. IowaWORKS staff will be on-site to serve as a partner to job seekers, offering resume assistance, interview coaching, and career planning support.

IowaWORKS held a smaller Highway 30 Corridor job fair series last fall, and this year is excited to expand to feature more communities and industries.

Business Engagement

Iowa Workforce Development’s Business Engagement Division is also supporting the series, working to help employers develop recruitment strategies and connect them with the untapped talent pool – including those that will appear at the Highway 30 Corridor events. Employers can connect with the nearest Business Engagement Consultant (BEC) to learn more about participating in the series.

Central Iowa is full of opportunity, and IowaWORKS is partnering with local employers to help bring these careers to life and meet the unique workforce needs of each community. Any employer can sign up to participate starting today. In the weeks ahead, we’ll be encouraging local job seekers to attend so that they can connect with employers who need their skills and access valuable workforce services that can be the difference in their job search.

While the job series will run into July, all communities and employers across the state can learn more about how to request a future visit from the Mobile Workforce Center by visiting: workforce.iowa.gov/mobile-center.