IowaWORKS to Launch Highway 30 Corridor Career Fair Series to Highlight Careers in Central Iowa
IowaWORKS is announcing a new regional job fair series taking place this summer that will deliver workforce services and new career opportunities to communities across the Highway 30 Corridor.
For more details, view the Highway 30 Corridor career series flyer. (239.46 KB) .pdf
Employer Participation
To prepare, IowaWORKS is calling on area employers with active openings to participate. Each job fair will be shaped to address the specific career needs of each Iowa community. Employers can view the dates and locations of each job fair below, and sign up to participate using the following link: Highway 30 Corridor Job Series Employer Sign Up
IowaWORKS: 2026 Highway 30 Corridor Job Series (Each Job Fair will take place from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.)
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May 14, 2026: Carroll
- Carroll Public Library, 118 E. 5th St, Carroll, IA 51401
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May 28, 2026: Boone
- Leonard A. Good Community Library, 208 West Mulberry Street, Ogden, IA 50212
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June 4, 2026: Nevada
- SCORE Pavillion, 1543 Fawcett Pkwy, Nevada, IA 50201
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June 11, 2026: Marshalltown
- Iowa Valley Business and Community Solutions, 3702 S. Center Street, Marshalltown, IA 50158
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June 18, 2026: Tama
- Tama Community Center & City Hall, 305 Siegel St, Tama, IA 52339
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June 25, 2026: Atkins
- Atkins Public Library, 84 Main Avenue in Akins, IA 52206
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July 9, 2026: Clinton
- Hy-Vee Parking lot, 901 South 4th St., Clinton, IA 52732
All events are open to the public. Employers are requested to sign up at least three weeks in advance of each job fair.
To help communities meet their local workforce needs, the IowaWORKS Mobile Workforce Center will be present at each stop to provide service offerings that are typically only present in a brick-and-mortar location. IowaWORKS staff will be on-site to serve as a partner to job seekers, offering resume assistance, interview coaching, and career planning support.
IowaWORKS held a smaller Highway 30 Corridor job fair series last fall, and this year is excited to expand to feature more communities and industries.
Business Engagement
Iowa Workforce Development’s Business Engagement Division is also supporting the series, working to help employers develop recruitment strategies and connect them with the untapped talent pool – including those that will appear at the Highway 30 Corridor events. Employers can connect with the nearest Business Engagement Consultant (BEC) to learn more about participating in the series.
Central Iowa is full of opportunity, and IowaWORKS is partnering with local employers to help bring these careers to life and meet the unique workforce needs of each community. Any employer can sign up to participate starting today. In the weeks ahead, we’ll be encouraging local job seekers to attend so that they can connect with employers who need their skills and access valuable workforce services that can be the difference in their job search.
While the job series will run into July, all communities and employers across the state can learn more about how to request a future visit from the Mobile Workforce Center by visiting: workforce.iowa.gov/mobile-center.
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