Repair work begins on Koontz Road bridge over northbound I-5 in Lewis County

NAPAVINE – Work is set to begin on the Koontz Road overpass near Napavine after being struck by an over-height load in 2024.

Starting the week of Monday, March 30, the Washington State Department of Transportation’s contractor, Stellar J. Corporation, will close the Koontz Road overpass for up to seven months to replace the damaged concrete girder and repair the bridge.

The work also requires two overnight full closures of northbound I-5 to remove the damaged girder and lift a new one into place. Closing the overpass for the duration of the repair project gives crews a safe work zone to complete all the work needed to repair the bridge.

An over-height load struck the bridge on June 26, 2024, damaging the outside girder beyond repair.

“After nearly two years, we’re excited to begin repairs on the Koontz Road bridge,” said Project Engineer Jennette Queen. “Our goal is to keep roads and bridges open and safe. Temporarily closing the overpass protects crews and helps reduce travel delays on I-5.”

Upcoming work schedule

Koontz Road Bridge closure: Starting the week of Monday, March 30 and continuing through September, the Koontz Road overpass will close to all traffic during construction. Travelers will follow a signed detour.

Intermittent nighttime single-lane closures on northbound I-5: Crews will occasionally close one lane of northbound I-5 overnight near the overpass while working overhead.

Two overnight full closures of northbound I-5: All northbound lanes of I-5 from US 12 to State Route 508 will close. The closures allow crews to remove the damaged girder and install the new one. The dates for the overnight closures will be announced later.

During the full closures, travelers will follow a signed detour using US 12, Jackson Highway and SR 508 before returning to I-5.

This $1.26 million dollar project will restore the Koontz Road bridge and improve safety for travelers using this important east-west connection. Construction is expected to finish in September 2026.