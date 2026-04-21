CPR1 Selected as Official AED Partner for City of San Diego to Expand Project Heart Beat

CPR1 Named Official AED Partner

Collaboration Expands AED Access and Training to Strengthen Public Safety Across San Diego

This partnership helps make San Diego more heart-safe by expanding access to AEDs, training, and lifesaving support when every second counts.” — Carolena Enayati, Co-founder CPR1 LLC

SAN DIEGO , CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA; CPR1, LLC, a Response Ready company, has been selected by the City of San Diego as its official Automated External Defibrillator (AED) partner. The partnership supports an expansion of lifesaving AED access through the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s Project Heart Beat program.

The partnership will support increased AED placement across workplaces, schools, public venues, and community spaces where rapid response can make a critical difference.

The partnership was approved by the San Diego City Council following a competitive sponsorship process that began in October 2025. It is designed to strengthen emergency preparedness and expand access to AEDs across the region. The goal is to improve public safety and ensure more people are ready to respond during cardiac emergencies.

“This partnership is a win-win for San Diego,” said Councilmember Raul Campillo, Chair of the Economic Development and Intergovernmental Relations Committee. “It strengthens our public safety infrastructure while helping reduce financial burden on the City. We are proud to support a collaboration that prioritizes both fiscal responsibility and the health of our residents.”

CPR1 was selected for its ability to support emergency preparedness through AED deployment, CPR and first aid training, and ongoing readiness support for organizations and communities.

Established in 2001, Project Heart Beat has deployed more than 11,000 AEDs across San Diego and has contributed to saving over 220 lives from sudden cardiac arrest. The program helps ensure AEDs are available where immediate response is critical.

Sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death. Survival often depends on action taken within the first few minutes before emergency responders arrive. Expanding access to AEDs, increasing awareness, and providing training are essential to improving outcomes.

Bystander response plays a critical role in survival. When AEDs are accessible and people are trained to act, outcomes can improve significantly in those first critical minutes.

“This partnership represents a meaningful step toward building a more prepared and resilient community,” said Carolena Enayati, Co-founder and CEO of CPR1, LLC, a Response Ready company. “Cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, anywhere, and survival depends on immediate action. Through this collaboration, we are expanding access to lifesaving technology and training so more lives can be saved when it matters most.”

Through this collaboration, CPR1 and the City aim to make AEDs as accessible as fire extinguishers in public and private spaces. This includes businesses, schools, healthcare facilities, and community environments. The initiative focuses on increasing device availability and making AED readiness a standard part of safety planning. This includes locations such as offices, schools, gyms, retail centers, and public gathering spaces where sudden cardiac arrest incidents are more likely to occur.

In addition to expanding AED access, the initiative will increase public awareness and CPR training. It will help organizations be better prepared to respond effectively in an emergency. By improving access to equipment and education, the partnership strengthens the chain of survival and helps more bystanders take action before first responders arrive.

The collaboration highlights the value of public and private partnerships in addressing important community needs. By aligning the City’s public safety leadership with CPR1’s expertise and support, the initiative creates a scalable model for modern emergency preparedness.

As the program continues to expand, the partnership is expected to serve as a model for other cities looking to improve readiness, increase survival rates, and build safer communities.

About CPR1, LLC

CPR1, LLC, a Response Ready company, is a leading provider of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), CPR and first aid training, and comprehensive emergency preparedness solutions. CPR1 serves businesses, schools, government agencies, and communities nationwide. The company helps organizations improve readiness and response in life-threatening situations.

About Response Ready

Response Ready is dedicated to ending preventable death by equipping individuals and organizations with the tools, training, and confidence to respond in emergencies before help arrives. Through integrated solutions that combine equipment, training, and support, Response Ready helps create safer workplaces, schools, and communities.

Learn More

Learn more about AED programs, CPR training, and emergency preparedness solutions:

https://www.cpr1.com

Explore full emergency readiness programs for organizations and communities:

https://www.responseready.com

For medical oversight and physician-directed AED programs:

https://www.mdsimedical.com

To purchase AEDs and related equipment:

https://www.aedleader.com

Learn more about the San Diego Project Heart Beat program:

https://www.sandiego.gov/sdprojectheartbeat

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