Tailgate Spirits LLC Names RNDC Exclusive West Virginia Distributor for Blue Lot® Bourbon

Blue Lot® Bourbon — now available statewide across West Virginia through exclusive distribution partner RNDC. Work hard, play harder. Culture, Bottled.™ Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) and Tailgate Spirits LLC announce an exclusive distribution partnership for Blue Lot® Bourbon in West Virginia, effective April 1, 2026. Blue Lot® Single Barrel Select Straight Bourbon Whiskey, now available at retail and on-premise accounts statewide across West Virginia through exclusive distribution partner RNDC. Culture, Bottled.™

Founder-built across 75+ West Virginia retail accounts, Blue Lot® now scales statewide with RNDC

We’re building this brand just like the people here: work hard, play harder. Culture, Bottled.™” — Michael Greenblatt, Managing Member, Tailgate Spirits LLC

MORGANTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tailgate Spirits LLC (TGS), producer of Blue Lot® Bourbon, today announced a distribution agreement, effective April 1, 2026, naming Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) as its exclusive West Virginia distribution partner.

Blue Lot® launched in August 2024, reached more than 75 retail accounts statewide through direct founder relationships, and emerged as one of the top-selling ultra-premium bourbons in West Virginia. The RNDC partnership accelerates availability across the state with the reach, coverage, and account support a premium brand demands.

“Blue Lot® earned its footing in West Virginia the hard way: door by door,” said Michael Greenblatt, Managing Member of Tailgate Spirits LLC. “RNDC gives us the statewide execution to match the standard we’ve set. We’re building this brand just like the people here: work hard, play harder. Culture, Bottled.™”

“We’re seeing genuine energy around Blue Lot® in the West Virginia market, and that gives us a strong foundation to build on,” said Roy Stisher, Vice President of Sales. "RNDC is ready to leverage that traction with disciplined execution and strategic expansion that fuels statewide growth.”

ABOUT BLUE LOT® BOURBON

Blue Lot® begins at Green River Distilling Co. in Owensboro, Kentucky — home to 140 years of distilling history and the 2025 New York World Spirits Competition’s World’s Best Bourbon. TGS hand-selects 6-year, single-barrel K13 expressions and brings them to West Virginia — proofed with West Virginia spring water, bottled for the occasion. It didn’t have to be done that way. That’s exactly why it is. Blue Lot® is available in two expressions:

• Blue Lot® 100 Proof — SRP $84.99

• Blue Lot® Barrel Proof — approx. 127 proof; SRP $129.99

Retailers and on-premise accounts should contact RNDC West Virginia for ordering and availability.

ABOUT TAILGATE SPIRITS LLC

Tailgate Spirits LLC is the producer of Blue Lot® Bourbon. Founded in 2024, TGS is built on the belief that West Virginia’s game day culture deserves a bourbon that goes further than it has to. Blue Lot® sources world-class Kentucky bourbon, then brings it home — proofed with West Virginia spring water, bottled in West Virginia the right way, because the occasion demands it. Not a licensed product. Not an official partner. Just a bourbon that takes West Virginia seriously. Culture, Bottled.™

ABOUT RNDC

Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) is a leading wholesale beverage alcohol distributor specializing in wine and spirits. With roots extending before Prohibition, RNDC serves as a brand-building and product liaison between suppliers and those who sell or serve alcoholic beverages, with operations across more than 35 states. RNDC’s West Virginia operations are based in Dunbar, West Virginia. For more information, visit rndc-usa.com.

EDITOR'S NOTE

Blue Lot® Bourbon is a product of Tailgate Spirits LLC. It is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by West Virginia University, the WVU Alumni Association, WVU Athletics, or any collegiate athletic organization.

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