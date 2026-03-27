Roger Spitz's ‘Disrupt with Impact’ Earns 4.5-Star Review from San Francisco Book Review

Disrupt with Impact by Roger Spitz

Multi-award-winning business guide continues to collect accolades as Global Gurus ranks Spitz among the Top 15 Futurists Worldwide for 2026

Organizations thriving right now aren't the ones that predicted the future correctly. They're the ones that built the capacity to respond to whatever showed up. This book equips you to do that.” — Roger Spitz, Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-award-winning business guide continues to collect accolades as Global Gurus ranks Spitz among the Top 15 Futurists Worldwide for 2026 Disrupt with Impact : Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World" (Kogan Page) by Roger Spitz has received a 4.5 out of 5.0 star review from the San Francisco Book Review , adding to a growing list of critical praise and major book awards for the business strategy guide.Reviewer Erin Britton called the book "packed with practical and realistic advice that is presented in a conversational and approachable style," noting that Spitz "offers a workable roadmap for those seeking to both futureproof their business against disruptions."The review highlights what's made the book resonate with business leaders across industries: it's built for action, not theory. Britton writes that Spitz "presents a step-by-step approach to embracing and driving the kinds of changes that a business requires in order to thrive," with content "written in bite-sized sections that are packed with information and feature plenty of real-world examples."Her conclusion lands with particular force: "His advice is realistic and actionable in pretty much every industry."A BOOK THE AWARDS CIRCUIT HAS ALREADY VALIDATEDThe San Francisco Book Review recognition arrives on the heels of an impressive awards run. "Disrupt with Impact" has earned:• WINNER, 2024 Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award (Bronze, Business & Economics)• WINNER, 2024 Chanticleer International Book Awards (CIBA) Harvey Chute First Place (Business & Enterprise)• WINNER, 2025 Readers' Favorite Book of the Year Award (Bronze, Business & Finance)• FINALIST, 2025 International Book Awards (General Business)• FINALIST, 2025 International Book Awards (Management & Leadership)Critics across the industry have echoed those results. Kirkus Reviews praised it as "a well-illustrated and wide-ranging new approach to large- and small-scale disruptions." BookTrib put it bluntly: "In a world full of books on how to be successful in business, Disrupt with Impact rises to the top. Pure gold!" Foreword Clarion Reviews called it "a stimulating and future-focused leadership guide," while Midwest Book Review recommended it as "an extraordinary addition to personal, professional, community, corporate, and college/university library Business Management collections."The Manhattan Book Review captured its shelf life well: "This is an engaging and very enlightening read. It's the kind of book you can always refer to in the future."FRAMEWORKS BUILT TO SURVIVE CONTACT WITH REALITYAt the book's core sit two proprietary tools: the Disruptive Thinking Canvas and the AAA framework (Antifragile, Anticipatory, Agility). Together, they give readers a structured method for stress-testing strategy, spotting disruption before it hits, and moving quickly when it does."As we step deeper into 2026, the world has not only caught up to the disruptions I warned about, it's accelerated past many of them," said Spitz. "The organizations thriving right now aren't the ones that predicted the future correctly. They're the ones that built the capacity to respond to whatever showed up. That's exactly what this book equips readers to do."Spitz, who was recently ranked among the Top 15 Futurists Worldwide by Global Gurus 2026, delivered a headline keynote at MIT Technology Review EmTech in São Paulo in 2025. He serves as Chair of the Disruptive Futures Institute and Founder & CEO of Techistential.ABOUT ROGER SPITZRoger Spitz is a globally recognized authority on disruption, foresight, and decision-making under uncertainty. Ranked among the Top 15 Futurists Worldwide (Global Gurus 2026), he chairs the Disruptive Futures Institute and leads Techistential, an advisory firm helping organizations build antifragile strategy. He's a sought-after keynote speaker whose recent engagements include MIT Technology Review EmTech. His work sits at the intersection of futures thinking, business transformation, and human-centered decision-making.ABOUT CITY BOOK REVIEWCity Book Review is the parent company of eight book review publications, including the San Francisco Book Review, Manhattan Book Review, Seattle Book Review, Portland Book Review, Chicago Book Review, San Diego Book Review, Tulsa Book Review, Los Angeles Book Review, and Kids' BookBuzz. Providing high-quality, thought-provoking reviews for readers and essential marketing tools for authors, City Book Review remains a trusted guide in the world of publishing. Visit citybookreview.com BOOK DETAILSTitle: Disrupt with Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable WorldAuthor: Roger SpitzPublisher: Kogan PageGenre: Business & InvestingBook Website: https://www.thrivingondisruption.com/disrupt-with-impact SFBR Review: https://sanfranciscobookreview.com/product/disrupt-with-impact-achieve-business-success-in-an-unpredictable-world/ MEDIA CONTACTMedia ContactDisruptive Futures Institutemedia@disruptivefutures.org

Roger Spitz Keynote Speaker Showreel (Official 5 mins)

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