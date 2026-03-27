Yard Force Unveils Next-Generation Smart Pressure Washer Lineup at JDC France, Redefining Outdoor Cleaning Efficiency

Yard Force unveiled its highly anticipated 2026 lineup of high-pressure washers at the Journées des Collections (JDC) Garden Exhibition.

MARSEILLE, FRANCE, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yard Force, a leading global brand in outdoor power equipment (OPE), has officially unveiled its highly anticipated 2026 lineup of high-pressure washers at the Journées des Collections (JDC) Garden Exhibition. Combining patented dual-pump technologies, brushless motor advancements, and smart-home integration, the new product matrix addresses the most critical pain points in residential and commercial outdoor cleaning: power-to-weight ratio, noise reduction, and operational convenience.

Optimized for modern consumers and designed with advanced engineering, this new lineup establishes Yard Force as a frontrunner in the intelligent outdoor cleaning equipment market. The exhibition showcased four distinct models, each engineered to target specific user scenarios ranging from heavy-duty patio restoration to noise-sensitive community cleaning.

The Flagship Breakthrough: Dual Core High-Pressure Washer with Patented Technology

Leading the showcase is the Yard Force Dual Core High-Pressure Washer, a heavy-duty powerhouse engineered for ultimate adaptive efficiency. Traditional single-pump washers often struggle to balance high pressure with substantial water flow. Yard Force solves this with its Dual Core Cleaning Technology, delivering an unprecedented 2800W of power.

- Supercharged Ultra Flow: The dual-pump architecture allows the machine to output a maximum pressure of 15 MPa while pushing a staggering maximum water flow of 800 L/h. The Ultra Flow rate can instantly surge from a standard 300 L/h to 800 L/h, effortlessly stripping away stubborn grime and deep-seated moss.

- Smart Command Remote Fingertip Control: Ergonomics and smart control are prioritized through a 2.4GHz remote-control spray gun. Users can seamlessly switch between three adaptive modes—Ultra/Hard, Large/Medium, and ECO/Soft—directly from the handle. The gun’s integrated display also provides real-time battery and running status (Playing/Paused), eliminating the need to walk back to the base unit to adjust settings.

The Lightweight Titan: Brushless High-Pressure Washer

The Yard Force Brushless High-Pressure Washer completely disrupts the industry’s standard power-to-weight expectations. Historically, achieving 18 MPa of pressure required bulky equipment weighing between 15 kg and 22 kg. Yard Force has shattered this limitation.

- Unmatched Power-to-Weight Ratio: Weighing in at only 12 kg, this highly mobile unit matches and surpasses the performance of traditional heavyweights, delivering a maximum pressure of 18 MPa and a maximum flow of 560 L/h. Its normal working pressure operates at a highly efficient 13/14 MPa (Boost) with a water flow of 450/500 L/h (Boost).

- Advanced Brushless Motor: The integration of a premium brushless motor not only ensures a significantly longer lifespan and reduced maintenance but also enables an all-in-one variable speed control system. This model proves that professional-grade cleaning power no longer requires sacrificing mobility.

Space-Saving Innovation: The Wall-Mounted High-Pressure Washer

Recognizing the growing consumer demand for organized, space-efficient garage and garden storage, Yard Force introduced the Wall-Mounted High-Pressure Washer.

- Integrated Reel & Watering Mode: This model features a sleek, self-contained wall-mount design that houses a high-capacity hose reel. Beyond traditional high-pressure cleaning, it introduces a versatile "Watering Mode," allowing the unit to double as an everyday garden irrigation tool.

- High-End Performance: Despite its compact, stationary footprint, it is driven by a robust 2200W motor, generating 17 MPa of maximum pressure and 450 L/h of maximum water flow. This makes it an ideal all-in-one station for driveway washing, car detailing, and garden maintenance.

Community-Friendly Operation: The Silent High-Pressure Washer

Noise pollution is a primary concern for suburban homeowners. The Yard Force Silent High-Pressure Washer is specifically engineered for noise-sensitive environments without compromising on cleaning efficacy.

- 80 dB Silent Operation: Advanced acoustic dampening technology reduces the operational noise to a remarkably low 80 dB, ensuring that weekend outdoor cleaning does not disturb the neighborhood.

- Optimal Residential Specs: Powered by an 1800W motor, it delivers 15 MPa of maximum pressure and a 420 L/h maximum water flow, perfectly suited for standard patio, vehicle, and facade cleaning tasks.

Setting a New Standard in the OPE Market

The 2026 Yard Force High-Pressure Washer lineup demonstrates a profound understanding of modern consumer needs. By integrating remote-controlled smart guns, patented dual-pump engineering, lightweight brushless motors, and versatile wall-mounted designs, Yard Force is transitioning outdoor cleaning from a labor-intensive chore into a seamless, tech-driven experience.

For more information regarding product specifications, retail availability, and distribution partnerships, please visit the official Yard Force website.

About Yard Force:

Yard Force is a globally recognized brand specializing in innovative outdoor power equipment. With a commitment to research and development, Yard Force continuously brings cutting-edge, reliable, and user-centric garden and landscaping tools to consumers and professionals worldwide.

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