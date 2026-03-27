Otter Moving & Storage Named a Multi-year SMB Partner of the Brooklyn Nets

Otter Moving and Storage crew in front of two Otter Moving trucks

Brooklyn-based Otter Moving & Storage joins the Brooklyn Nets as an Official Small Business Partner, bringing local business to the NBA arena stage.

Otter Moving & Storage was founded in Brooklyn — so naturally, we are thrilled to support the team and the incredible community that calls this borough home.” — Vlad Milosevic, Founder of Otter Moving and Storage

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Otter Moving & Storage , a premier provider of local and long-distance relocation services, today announced a new multi-year partnership as an Official Small Business Partner of the Brooklyn Nets The collaboration brings together two organizations deeply rooted in the New York community, uniting Otter's commitment to a seamless moving experience with the team excellence of Brooklyn Nets basketball culture. As an Official Small Business Partner, Otter Moving & Storage will have a significant presence at Barclays Center through digital signage, fan engagement initiatives, and collaborative community programs."Being named an Official Small Business Partner of the Brooklyn Nets is a massive milestone for us," said Vlad Milosevic, Founder & CEO of Otter Moving & Storage. "Our company was founded in Brooklyn — so naturally, we are thrilled to support the team and the incredible community that calls this borough home."Partnership HighlightsBarclays Center Presence: Otter Moving & Storage will be featured on the arena's Power Board and 360-degree LED ribbon displays during home games.Small Business Spotlight: Otter will participate in multiple networking events designed to bolster the local Brooklyn business ecosystem.Built in Brooklyn, Trusted Across AmericaSince its founding in 2022, Otter Moving & Storage has grown into one of New York City's most trusted moving companies — not through advertising, but through a relentless commitment to doing the job right. With a fleet of over 50 trucks, more than 2,000 five-star reviews, a 99.5% customer satisfaction rate, and a 99.8% on-time arrival rate, Otter has completed over 10,000 moves in 2025 alone.Otter serves all five boroughs and the greater tristate area, and handles long-distance relocations to any place in the United States. The company is fully licensed and insured (USDOT #3900819, NY DOT T-41744).About Otter Moving & StorageOtter Moving & Storage is a Brooklyn-based, full-service moving and storage company serving New York City, the tristate area, and destinations across the United States. Founded in 2022, Otter has built its reputation on professionalism, reliability, and genuine care for every customer — backed by 2,000+ five-star reviews and a fleet of 50+ trucks. Learn more at OtterMoving.com ###

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