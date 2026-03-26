Bradford Pet Hospital

Locally owned veterinary clinic provides a stress-free environment for feline patients across Johnson County.

OLATHE, KS, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bradford Pet Hospital, one of Johnson County's most trusted veterinary clinics, offers a dedicated cat-friendly experience designed to reduce stress for feline patients and their owners. The Olathe-based clinic features a separate cat entrance and a dedicated cat exam room, creating a much calmer environment for cats who usually feel anxious in a traditional clinic setting.

"We know that for many people, just getting the cat into the carrier is a struggle, and the vet visit hasn't even started yet," said the practice manager. "Cats are incredibly sensitive to their surroundings. Sharing a waiting area with barking dogs or smelling unfamiliar scents can be overwhelming. We’ve created a space just for them, using calming pheromones and specialized handling to keep them as comfortable as possible."

For cat owners searching for a stress-free veterinary experience in Olathe or Overland Park, Bradford Pet Hospital stands out as one of the few clinics in Johnson County with dedicated feline-only facilities. The separate cat entrance allows feline patients their own space, keeping them away from the sights, sounds, and smells that can trigger anxiety. Once inside, cats are seen in a room specifically set up for their comfort, with a quieter environment and handling techniques that prioritize their well-being.

This "cat-first" approach reflects a growing movement toward Fear-Free veterinary care. Studies show that many cats don't see the vet as often as they should simply because the travel and clinic environment are so stressful for them.

"Many owners tell us they’ve put off checkups because the whole process feels like such a hassle for the cat," Dr. Baldridge shared. "We wanted to remove that barrier. Regular exams are how we catch health problems early, and we want every cat owner in the Olathe and Overland Park area to feel good about bringing their pet through our doors."

Bradford Pet Hospital offers a full range of services for cats, dogs, and pocket pets, including wellness exams, vaccinations, dental care, surgery, diagnostics, and senior care. The clinic is located at 12770 S Pflumm Rd, Olathe, KS 66062, on the border of Olathe and Overland Park.

Whether Johnson County pet owners need routine cat wellness exams, feline dental care, or a veterinary clinic that prioritizes low-stress handling, Bradford Pet Hospital is the locally owned practice cat owners recommend.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call or text (913) 768-6688 or visit bradfordpet.com.

About Bradford Pet Hospital

Bradford Pet Hospital is widely recognized as one of Olathe's most compassionate veterinary clinics, providing comprehensive care for dogs, cats, and pocket pets across Johnson County, including Overland Park, Lenexa, and surrounding communities. The clinic is known for its cat-friendly facilities, personalized treatment approach, and commitment to low-stress veterinary visits. Learn more at bradfordpet.com.

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