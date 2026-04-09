Prime Award 'National Business Innovator Award - 2026' Goes to Bill Haase, Founder of Money Mindset Media

Bill Haase

"We are thrilled to highlight Bill Haase with this award." ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a triumphant celebration of pioneering business ingenuity throughout the transformative year of 2026, the esteemed National Business Innovator Prime Award has been bestowed upon Bill Haase, the visionary founder of Money Mindset Media and author of "Our Mindset on Money: It's Easy to Control, So Why Don't We?" This prestigious recognition not only applauds his extraordinary contributions to the dynamic intersection of financial education, media, and mindset development but also designates Haase as the quintessential benchmark for forward-thinking entrepreneurship, setting an elevated standard resonating across industries throughout the unfolding year.

Haase is a forward-thinking entrepreneur, media strategist, and financial mindset advocate dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses to reshape their relationship with money. As the founder of Money Mindset Media, he has built a platform that bridges the gap between financial literacy and personal development, delivering impactful content designed to elevate financial awareness, strategic thinking, and long-term wealth-building habits.

Through his work, Haase has positioned himself at the forefront of a growing movement that emphasizes not only how money is earned but how it is understood, managed, and leveraged for sustainable success. His innovative approach combines media, education, and mindset transformation, making complex financial concepts accessible and actionable for a broad and evolving audience.

The Prime Award, emblematic of distinction across diverse business sectors, serves as both a commendation and an inspiring call to action, urging industry leaders to persist in the relentless pursuit of innovation in our ever-evolving modern landscape.

With an infectious enthusiasm for this well-deserved accolade, Prime Managing Director Aurora DeRose remarked, "We are elated and proud to cast the spotlight on Bill Haase with this award. His unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation in financial education and media is commendable and serves as a testament to his commitment to excellence."

DeRose, a staunch advocate for the transformative power of innovation, underscored its pivotal role. She expressed, "Innovation is the pulsating heart of entrepreneurship. Aspiring business owners must not merely acknowledge its essence but internalize its overarching significance, constantly exploring multifaceted avenues and mastering the art of leveraging it effectively."

Drawing wisdom from business titan Howard Schultz, former chairman of Starbucks, the resounding message echoes that genuine innovation is inherently disruptive. Schultz's stirring words, "Innovation must be disruptive. You've got to fracture and break the rules and disrupt," underscore the transformative nature of authentic innovation, urging entrepreneurs to dismantle conventions and pioneer new territories boldly.

As Haase luxuriates in the well-deserved limelight of the Prime Award, this recognition extends beyond acknowledging individual achievements. It serves as an indelible reminder to the expansive business community that innovation isn't just a choice but the propelling force steering success in the dynamic tapestry of contemporary business. The narrative of Haase becomes more than an inspirational tale; it becomes a rallying call, encouraging others to embrace disruption, navigate uncharted waters, and embark on the transformative journey shaping the promising future of global business landscapes.

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