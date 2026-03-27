GRAND GALVEZ IN GALVESTON TX TO HOST EASTER SUNDAY BUFFET BRUNCH ON APRIL 5

Hand-carved meats are featured at the Easter Galvez Sunday Brunch Darryl Hill, General Manager, Grand Galvez, who was born in London, England brings his native knowledge of British High Tea to Grand Galvez Celebrate Easter Sunday Brunch at Grand Galvez

Easter Bunny Appearances, Gulf Seafood, And A Dessert Finale

Easter at Grand Galvez is designed to bring people together—whether you’re celebrating with family, hosting friends, or simply enjoying the holiday by the Gulf.” — Darryl Hill, general manager, Grand Galvez.

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection will host an Easter Sunday Buffet Brunch on April 5, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., featuring a wide selection of breakfast items, seafood, carving stations, and desserts.

The brunch will include breakfast selections such as Croquet Monsieur Breakfast Strata, Carrot Cake French Toast, and Croissant Eggs Benedict, along with omelet and waffle stations. Seafood offerings will include Gulf shrimp, oysters, crab clusters, and baked oysters. Additional menu highlights include seasonal salads, charcuterie, Seafood Ravioli, Seared Redfish Pontchartrain, and Pan-Seared Chicken Breast.

Carving stations will feature Blackened Prime Rib of Beef, Smoked Pit Ham, and Garlic Herb Roasted Leg of Lamb. The dessert station will include croissant bread pudding, Bananas Foster, macarons, cobblers, and assorted pastries.

The event will also include a special appearance by the Easter Bunny, who will be available for photos and will distribute treats to children.

“Easter Sunday at Grand Galvez is designed to bring people together—whether you’re celebrating with

family, hosting friends, or simply enjoying the holiday by the Gulf,” said Darryl Hill, general manager,

Grand Galvez. “We’ve created an experience that feels both celebratory and elevated, with exceptional

cuisine and thoughtful touches throughout.”

EVENT DETAILS

• Date: Sunday, April 4, 2026

• Time: 10:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

• Pricing: $129.99 per person; children ages 6–12: $39.99; under 6: free

• Reservations: (409) 765-7721 ext. 2140

About Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection

Located on Galveston Island and the sun-kissed shores of the Texas Gulf Coast, Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection – a stunning 222-guest room iconic hotel that envelopes visitors with luxurious, grand experiences and captivating, gracious services – is part of Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Bonvoy’s diverse and dynamic portfolio of independent hotels championing individuality. The hotel and resort have welcomed guests worldwide for more than 110 years. The AAA 4-Diamond property is the finest and only historic beachfront hotel on the Texas Gulf Coast, is renowned as the “Queen of the Gulf” and the most haunted hotel in Texas.

Hotelier Mark Wyant, owner, Seawall Hospitality LLC, purchased the property from the heirs of Galveston Island-born oil executive and developer George P. Mitchell in March 2021. Mr. Wyant, along with his wife, Lorenda Wyant, has instituted extensive renovations which emphasize great respect for the iconic architecture and historic design of the property. The focus is on the alluring, luxurious, glamorous, and sophisticated reputation of Grand Galvez, creating an interpretation of modernism blended with the energy of the Jay Gatsby era. The hotel has a long and storied history as a treasured vacation, wedding, and event destination for visitors from Texas, the surrounding states and beyond. Guests enjoy multiple dining and drinking experiences at Monarch restaurant, The Founders Bar, GiGi Beach Club, and poolside with menus developed by the talented culinary team highlighting its commitment to culinary excellence and exceptional guest experiences. The Aviator Suite, Balinese Suite, and Sinatra Suite each offer a distinct sense of opulence and privacy for discerning travelers and high-profile guests. Grand Galvez embraces its longstanding, rich mark as an iconic and revered social destination.

Images courtesy of Grand Galvez/Seawall Hospitality LLC

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About Autograph Collection® Hotels

Autograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 280 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across nearly 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com, and explore on social via Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com Grand Galvez, Autograph Collection takes part in Marriott Bonvoy – the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the historic hotel, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. For more information and to make a reservation, visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/houga-grand-galvez-resort-autograph-collection/overview/

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