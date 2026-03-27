Ono Hawaiian BBQ Hosts Fundraiser to Support Hawai‘i Flood Relief Efforts

On Friday, March 27, 2026, Ono Hawaiian BBQ will donate 50% of all online sales to the Lāhui Foundation, a community-led organization focused on disaster relief, cleanup, and resource coordination across affected areas.

50% of Online Sales on March 27 to Benefit Lāhui Foundation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ono Hawaiian BBQ , the fast-casual restaurant brand known for its Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and commitment to community, will be hosting a one-day fundraising initiative to support recovery efforts in Hawai‘i following recent devastating floods impacting Maui and O‘ahu.On Friday, March 27, 2026, Ono Hawaiian BBQ will donate 50% of all online sales to the Lāhui Foundation, a community-led organization focused on disaster relief, cleanup, and resource coordination across affected areas. Funds raised through this initiative will support immediate response efforts, including mobilizing cleanup crews and distributing essential supplies to families and individuals displaced by the flooding.The fundraiser will take place during regular business hours at all participating Ono Hawaiian BBQ locations in California and Arizona and is valid exclusively for orders placed through the brand’s official online ordering platform.Guests can support the fundraiser by placing online orders on March 27 at: https://order.onohawaiianbbq.com/ Orders placed through third-party delivery platforms are not eligible for the donation.About Ono Hawaiian BBQFounded in 2002, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a family-owned fast casual restaurant known for its Hawaiian-inspired Plate Lunches and other island specialties. Ono Hawaiian BBQ uses the freshest ingredients, prepared from scratch daily in each restaurant and grilled fresh to order. With locations in California and Arizona, Ono Hawaiian BBQ aims to combine the culture and “Aloha” spirit of Hawaii into their restaurants to bring a taste of the islands with exceptional service in an inviting atmosphere. Follow Ono Hawaiian BBQ on Facebook, X and Instagram. For more information, visit: https://www.onohawaiianbbq.com/

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