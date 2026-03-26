Call Stream AI Launches the 'Full Guest Economy' for Hospitality AI

The Future of Business Communication

The leading hospitality AI platform unveils a new brand and omnichannel capabilities across hotels, restaurants, travel, rideshare, casinos, rentals, and venues

The Full Guest Economy is our vision for what AI-driven hospitality looks like when every touchpoint is connected, intelligent, and emotionally aware.” — Vince Lamartina

BONITA SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Call Stream AI, the emotion-native conversational AI platform built for hospitality, today announced the launch of its redesigned website and expanded platform capabilities under a new brand vision: the Full Guest Economy. The reimagined platform positions Call Stream AI as the first AI solution to unify voice, SMS, webchat, and WhatsApp communication across every guest-facing industry — from boutique hotels and fine-dining restaurants to stadiums, casinos, and rideshare fleets.

The Full Guest Economy represents a fundamental shift in how hospitality businesses think about AI adoption. Rather than siloed solutions for individual verticals, Call Stream AI delivers a single, emotion-native platform that understands the nuances of guest communication across every touchpoint and every industry where a guest experience matters.

A New Category for Hospitality AI

“Hospitality isn’t just hotels. It’s every moment a guest interacts with a brand — from booking a table to hailing a ride to checking into a resort. We built Call Stream AI to power that entire ecosystem. The Full Guest Economy is our vision for what AI-driven hospitality looks like when every touchpoint is connected, intelligent, and emotionally aware.”

— Vince Lamartina, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Call Stream AI

Platform Capabilities

The redesigned platform introduces a modernized experience highlighting Call Stream AI’s core pillars:

• Every Interaction: Handles inbound and outbound voice calls, SMS, webchat, and WhatsApp from a single platform — no channel left behind.

• Every Industry: Purpose-built AI for eight verticals: hotels, restaurants, venues, rideshare, travel, casinos, short-term rentals, and stadiums.

• Emotion-Native AI: Goes beyond scripted responses with real-time sentiment detection, adaptive tone, and culturally aware communication in 40+ languages.

• Omni-Channel by Design: Seamlessly routes conversations across voice, text, and chat — maintaining full context so guests never repeat themselves.

A New Digital Experience

The new callstreamai.com reflects the premium, warm aesthetic of the hospitality brands Call Stream AI serves. The site features an interactive live call recording demonstrating the AI in action, detailed use cases across all eight industries, and a streamlined path to schedule a personalized demo.

Visit the new website: www.callstreamai.com

Schedule a demo: demo.callstreamai.com

About Call Stream AI

Call Stream AI is the leading hospitality AI platform powering the Full Guest Economy. Headquartered in Bonita Springs, Florida, the company provides emotion-native conversational AI that handles voice, SMS, webchat, and WhatsApp communication for hotels, restaurants, venues, rideshare companies, travel agencies, casinos, short-term rentals, and stadiums. With instant response times, 40+ language support, and 99.7% uptime, Call Stream AI enables hospitality businesses to deliver 24/7 guest communication without adding headcount. No coding required.

Learn more at www.callstreamai.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (@callstreamai).

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