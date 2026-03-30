Zarina Del Mar Says Most Anti-Aging Efforts Miss the Mark as Lack of Movement, Not Skin, Drives Aging

Zarina Del Mar

Movement expert and creator of the 3D Movement System reveals how posture, mobility, and circulation support healthy aging and how to look younger naturally

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the anti-aging industry projected to exceed $150 billion, massive amounts of money are being spent on anti-aging products and skincare solutions, while experts say the true drivers of healthy aging and longevity are being overlooked. According to movement expert Zarina Del Mar, creator of the 3D Movement system, aging begins not on the surface, but within the body itself.

“Aging is not just wrinkles,” says Del Mar. “It begins when the body loses its ability to move with variability, elasticity, and flow. Most people are treating the reflection, not the system.”

While skincare remains a dominant focus in the longevity conversation and in the growing search for how to look younger naturally, Del Mar argues it addresses only the outer layer. Movement, she explains, directly influences circulation, lymphatic drainage, hormonal balance, and fascial hydration, all of which play a critical role in how the body looks and functions over time.

“Movement creates the environment where the body can regenerate,” Del Mar says. “No cream can replace that.”

A key component of her approach is posture correction, which she describes as a biological signal that communicates energy, vitality, and confidence. Even small changes in posture can create immediate visible effects. Restoring spinal mobility and alignment can reduce compression, improve breathing, and enhance overall movement.

“Collapsed posture signals fatigue and aging, while integrated posture reflects energy and presence,” she explains. “It is about how your body organizes itself from within. When the body moves well, the face changes. People begin to move with ease and fluidity again.”

Del Mar also highlights the connection between movement and skin quality, explaining that skin functions as part of a larger fascial and fluid network throughout the body.

“When movement improves, lymphatic drainage helps reduce puffiness and improve skin naturally, blood flow enhances glow, and fascia becomes more responsive,” she explains. “What people call a glow is not cosmetic, it is mechanical and fluid.”

Her work underscores the role of joint health and mobility, along with the nervous system, in aging. As joints lose range and variability, movement becomes rigid and less efficient.

“Joints are sensory organs,” Del Mar says. “When they stop moving well, the nervous system loses information, and that accelerates aging.”

Many common signs associated with aging may be misunderstood, the movement expert adds. Puffiness, stiffness, poor posture, and a feeling of heaviness are often indicators of reduced movement quality rather than age itself.

“These are not age,” she says. “They are signs of lost movement intelligence.”

Rather than intense routines, Del Mar advocates for a simple daily approach focused on multi-planar movement, breath, coordination, and mobility exercises that support long-term wellness.

She emphasizes that even a few minutes a day of intelligent movement can begin to restore how the body functions.

“Youth is not something you apply,” Del Mar says. “It is something your body produces when it moves well.”

“Movement is not fitness. Movement is medicine.”

About Zarina Del Mar

Zarina Del Mar is a movement expert and the creator of the 3D Movement system, a method designed to restore natural mobility, improve posture, and support healthy aging and longevity. Her work focuses on the connection between movement, joint health, and overall well-being, helping individuals improve circulation, coordination, and internal balance through intelligent, multi-planar movement.

To learn more about Zarina Del Mar and her 3D Movement System, click here: https://whateva.club/

Zarina Del Mar is available for interviews.

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