Agrolidya Launches $100M Poultry Investment Project in Turkey

$100M poultry project in Manisa with 25M annual capacity, solar energy integration, and ~20% ROI targeting global investors.

Our vision is to combine agriculture with smart and sustainable investment models, creating scalable and high-return opportunities for global investors” — Tamer Yasar, Founder of Agrolidya

MANISA, TURKEY, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agrolidya Tarım A.Ş., a leading agricultural investment company, has announced the launch of a large-scale poultry farming project in Manisa, Turkey, with an estimated total investment value of approximately $100 million.The project will be developed on a 750,000 square meter land area and is designed to meet the increasing global demand for sustainable and efficient poultry production. Construction is scheduled to begin in June, with the first phase expected to become operational by the end of the year.The facility will incorporate rooftop solar energy systems (GES) to support its energy needs, including heating and cooling operations. This integration is expected to significantly improve operational efficiency, reduce energy costs, and enhance the project’s sustainability profile.The investment opportunity is being offered to international investors, with entry prices starting from $469,000. Prices are projected to increase by approximately 10% upon completion of the first phase.Agrolidya’s model is centered around broiler chicken production, widely recognized as one of the most efficient and profitable segments within the agricultural sector due to its short production cycles, strong global demand, and scalable structure.The project is expected to reach an annual production capacity exceeding 25 million units, positioning it as a significant player in the regional poultry industry. With optimized operations and integrated energy efficiency, the investment is projected to deliver an average annual return (ROI) of approximately 20%.Tamer Yaşar, Founder of Agrolidya Tarım A.Ş., stated:“Our vision is to combine agriculture with smart and sustainable investment models. By integrating renewable energy and focusing on high-efficiency broiler production, we are creating a future-ready agricultural investment platform.”Agrolidya has a strong track record in the agricultural sector, having developed millions of square meters of olive plantations over the years. The company is also recognized as one of Turkey’s largest fruit sapling producers, further strengthening its position in the agri-investment industry.The Manisa project represents a strategic expansion of Agrolidya’s portfolio, targeting both regional and international investors seeking diversification into real assets and agriculture-based investments.Further details about the investment opportunity, project structure, and timelines are available on the company’s official website.About Agrolidya Tarım A.Ş.Agrolidya is an agricultural investment company focused on large-scale, sustainable farming projects. With extensive experience in olive plantation investments and fruit sapling production, the company connects investors with high-value agricultural opportunities.Media Contact:Agrolidya Tarım A.Ş.Email: info@agrolidya.comWebsite: www.investagrolidya.com

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