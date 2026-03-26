VBO Expands Event Manager 3.0 with Real-Time Sales Visibility, New Dashboards, and Operational Tools

VBO Event Manager 3.0 dashboards David Boehme, founder and CEO of VBO Tickets

Enhanced backend now rolling out to all clients, introducing new features designed to improve conversion, visibility, and box office efficiency

Event Manager 3.0 has given us a much clearer view into what’s happening in real time. Live Cart allow us to be more proactive, support our patrons more effectively, and ultimately capture more sales.” — Donny Gilliland, Director of Marketing

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VBO Tickets, a leading event ticketing platform serving performing arts organizations, museums, colleges and universities, and event promoters today announced the continued rollout of Event Manager 3.0 to its full client base, introducing new capabilities that improve visibility and give organizations greater control over ticket sales.

Building on the initial beta launch in January, Event Manager 3.0 now introduces a more modern, visually intuitive experience—alongside a new suite of dashboards and tools designed to give teams real-time insight into revenue, customer activity, and operational performance. These enhancements help organizations monitor sales more effectively, respond to customer behavior in the moment, and streamline box office operations.

One of the newly introduced features, Live Carts, gives promoters a real-time dashboard into active online checkout sessions, including what customers are attempting to purchase and how transactions are progressing. Alongside redesigned dashboards and new monitoring screens, teams now have expanded, more comprehensive at-a-glance insight into sales activity, customer behavior, and operational performance. Box office staff can also step in and take over a cart directly, allowing them to assist customers in completing purchases and reducing abandoned transactions.

“Event Manager 3.0 has given us a much clearer view into what’s happening in real time,” said Donny Gilliland, Director of Marketing for San Francisco Playhouse. “Tools like Live Carts allow us to be more proactive, support our patrons more effectively, and ultimately capture more sales.”

In addition to Live Carts, the expanded rollout introduces a broader dashboard and reporting layer, including new monitoring screens, redesigned dashboards, and workflow improvements that provide faster access to key operational data. These updates give teams a centralized view of performance across ticket sales, customer trends, and revenue activity—helping organizations make quicker, more informed decisions during on-sale periods and live events.

“Event Manager 3.0 is about more than a new interface—it’s about giving our clients deeper visibility and greater control over their event operations,” said David Boehme, CEO of VBO. “As we continue rolling it out, we’re focused on delivering practical tools that help organizations increase efficiency and drive revenue.”

The updated backend is now deployed to all VBO clients, following a successful beta program that incorporated feedback from real-world use cases and expanded features.

Event Manager 3.0 reflects VBO’s continued commitment to combining powerful ticketing technology with responsive, knowledgeable support—helping organizations operate more efficiently and deliver better experiences to their patrons.

For more information about Event Manager 3.0 or to request a demonstration, visit https://www.vbotickets.com/demo

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