Yudy Arias Celebrates Her Birthday with a Curated Wellness and Lifestyle Experience in Miami

Wellness and lifestyle figure Yudy Arias Where confidence, discipline, and style come together. An expression of balance, intention, and modern femininity.

Yudy Arias brings together wellness, style, and entrepreneurship through a curated experience in Miami.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellness and lifestyle figure Yudy Arias will celebrate her birthday this Saturday, April 11, with an exclusive event in Miami that brings together celebration, community, and entrepreneurship in a vibrant and thoughtfully curated setting.

The event will take place at Casa D in Miami (31 NW 36th Street) from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, where special guests, content creators, close friends, and members of her community will gather to enjoy an immersive experience designed to connect, inspire, and celebrate.

As part of the experience, attendees will enjoy a curated brand bazaar, offering the opportunity to discover emerging businesses and connect directly with brands across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.

During the event, Arias will also introduce her latest venture, My Wow Project, an agency focused on supporting emerging talent and empowering entrepreneurs. She will share insights into the vision behind the project and what’s ahead for this new initiative.

Inspired by a retro aesthetic, the event will feature an ‘80s-themed dress code, inviting guests to embrace a fun, creative, and expressive atmosphere.

More than a birthday celebration, the gathering aims to create an intimate space centered around positive energy, wellness, and community support—core values that reflect Arias’ personal brand and connection with her audience.

“You are very special to me,” Arias shares, highlighting the meaningful and personal nature of the celebration.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, April 11

Time: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Location: Casa D, Miami (31 NW 36th Street)

Dress Code: 80s Theme

Activities: Celebration + Brand Bazaar + My Wow Project Presentation

For more information or RSVP, please contact: +1 (786) 491-1273

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