Nonprofit Alliance and Consumer Defense Law Group Secure another Investor-Owned Loan Modification Starting at 2%

RAMONA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, a federally recognized nonprofit loss mitigation clinic focused on Homeownership Preservation and Affordable Housing, announced another successful foreclosure prevention outcome—further demonstrating that when a mortgage loan is investor-owned, traditional loan modification efforts are often limited unless supported by aggressive wrongful foreclosure litigation and alternative housing strategy planning.While Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates has achieved consistently high success rates negotiating sustainable loan workouts on servicer-owned loans, investor-owned loans remain a major challenge for homeowners nationwide. In many investor-owned cases, the loan servicer lacks true authority and cannot approve the exceptions required to save a homeowner from foreclosure, even when the borrower has the financial ability to perform under a reasonable loan modification.That was the reality facing Mrs. MSusan Peck, homeowner at 16741 Georgios Way, Ramona, CA 92065, who had exhausted nearly every option in attempting to save her home. Peck originally purchased the property on November 10, 2005. After years of hardship, the first Notice of Default was recorded on November 27, 2017, marking the beginning of a long and distressing foreclosure timeline.As the foreclosure escalated, the most recent Notice of Trustee Sale was recorded on November 4, 2024, placing Peck on the brink of losing her home entirely. At the time she sought assistance, Peck was delinquent a total of $211,549.00, with a prior monthly payment of $2,723.00—an amount that had become increasingly difficult to sustain.Upon intake, Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates initiated its standard loss mitigation process and communicated directly with the loan servicer. However, as often occurs with investor-owned loans, the servicer was unable or unwilling to approve the relief necessary to stop the foreclosure. Recognizing the loan structure and the limitations of servicer authority, Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates recommended immediate escalation through expert wrongful foreclosure litigation.Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates referred Peck to Consumer Defense Law Group, widely recognized as one of the nation’s leading wrongful foreclosure litigation firms. Consumer Defense Law Group is known for filing lawsuits not only against the loan servicer, but also against the true owner of the loan, naming the investor as a co-defendant—forcing the real decision-maker to respond.At the same time, Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates implemented a secondary protection strategy rarely offered to homeowners facing foreclosure: a real estate transaction back-up plan that would allow Peck to retain occupancy of her home if a loan modification could not be secured. This strategy ensured that Peck’s housing stability remained protected even while litigation and modification negotiations were underway.After Consumer Defense Law Group's aggressive Civil Lawsuit Case # 24CU022681C was resolved and Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocate’s continued support, Peck received her permanent loan modification on December 26, 2025, delivering a structured and affordable long-term solution.Peck’s permanent modification included a starting interest rate of 2% for the first five years, increasing to 3% in year six, 4% in year seven, and reaching a final rate of 4.625% at month 85. Most importantly, her new principal and interest payment was reduced to $1,823.01, a significant improvement from the prior $2,723.00 payment that had contributed to her default.“Investor-owned loans are where homeowners get stonewalled, because servicers often hide behind investor restrictions while foreclosure continues,” said Attorney Tony Cara, founder of Consumer Defense Law Group. “That’s why our litigation strategy targets the true decision-maker. When the investor is forced into the legal spotlight, the servicer suddenly finds the ability to approve what was previously ‘impossible.’ This outcome is exactly why litigation matters.”“This case reflects our mission in action,” said Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates leadership. “We don’t just submit a modification package and hope for the best. We build layered protection—loss mitigation, legal escalation, Private Investor Lending and real estate contingency planning—so the homeowner has multiple paths to remain housed. When investor-owned loans are involved, this combination can be the difference between displacement and homeownership preservation.”For more information, visit www.TrusteeSaleReversals.org or call (855) NACA-HELP.

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