Governor Shapiro Unveils Three Free FIFA Fan Zones Across Pennsylvania for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Philadelphia’s selection as a host city is anticipated to draw 500,000 visitors, deliver over $700 million in projected economic impact, and create 6,615 jobs in Pennsylvania. The Shapiro Administration is supporting three additional, free 2026 FIFA World Cup Fan Zones in Reading, Scranton, and Pittsburgh throughout the tournament so fans across the Commonwealth can be part of the action. Pennsylvania’s tourism, hospitality, and sports sectors will be major economic drivers for the Commonwealth in 2026, with a landmark slate of events including the FIFA World Cup, NFL Draft, PGA Championship, and MLB All-Star Game.

Reading, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth will host three free 2026 FIFA World Cup Fan Zones in Reading, Scranton, and Pittsburgh. The Governor and Philadelphia Soccer made today’s announcement alongside representatives from each Fan Zone location and encouraged all Pennsylvanians to take advantage of the World Cup’s excitement.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be played between June 11 and July 19th with six matches slated for play in Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field stadium — renamed Philadelphia Stadium for the tournament — including a major Round of 16 match up on the 4th of July. During select matches, Pennsylvania’s free fan zones will offer large-screen broadcasts of matches, live entertainment, interactive soccer fan experiences, and food and beverages.

“I believe sports have a real ability to break down barriers and these fan zones will bring the action directly to fans across the Commonwealth. They’ll not only help bring communities together, but they’ll help our Commonwealth’s economy grow and thrive, expanding the World Cup’s impact throughout Pennsylvania,” said Governor Shapiro. “As the nation gears up to celebrate 250 years of democracy, Pennsylvania is the place to be — the World Cup is a big part of that and we’re ready for it.”

According to Philadelphia Soccer, the nonprofit organizing committee that is planning and executing the Commonwealth’s World Cup events, Philadelphia’s selection as a host city is anticipated to draw 500,000 visitors to Pennsylvania, deliver over $700 million in projected economic impact, and create 6,615 jobs in the Commonwealth.

“When we signed our letter of intent to become a host city, we knew that our hosting responsibilities had to extend beyond Southeastern Pennsylvania because we understood that so many Pennsylvanians, communities, and organizations would want to be part of this incredible event,” said Meg Kane, Host City Executive & CEO, Philadelphia Soccer. “It is a once in a generation opportunity for both the city and Pennsylvania, and as the most powerful economic engine in sports, we’re excited to extend the energy of the World Cup across the Commonwealth.”

Pennsylvania’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Fan Zone Events

In Reading, fans will be hosted at Santander Arena to watch matches on July 3, July 4, July 18, and July 19. There will also be a block party on Penn Street, directly outside of the arena, featuring live entertainment, interactive games, kid-friendly activities, vendors, and a variety of food and beverage options.

“Reading is a hard-working city built on culture, diversity, and community,” said Reading Mayor Eddie Moran. “We know how to come together to celebrate, whether for the arts, music, or one of the biggest sporting events in the world this summer. We look forward to bringing folks together and inviting people from all over to experience the pride and energy that Reading has to offer.”

Fans who attend Scranton’s Fan Zone events will be hosted in an open-air park on Lackawanna County Courthouse Square to watch matches on July 4, July 5, July 6, July 18, and July 19. These matches will be broadcast on a large screen and stage set up on Washington Avenue.

Pittsburgh’s Fan Zone will be held in Acrisure Stadium, where fans will be welcomed onto the field with blankets to watch matches on the stadium’s endzone screen on July 4, July 5, July 9, and July 19. As part of Pittsburgh’s Independence Day and America 250 celebrations, the July 4 and 5 Fan Zone events will coincide with a Pittsburgh-style festival outside of the Stadium and free concerts.

To serve as a World Cup host city, Philadelphia Soccer will receive funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to support operational costs and planning for the tournament, including $2 million for Fan Zones across the Commonwealth, with additional support from Visit PA. To host Fan Zones, each city has received additional funding through local governments, charitable foundations, and businesses.

Announced as one of 11 host cities in the U.S. in June 2022, matches in Philadelphia will be played on:

Sunday, June 14: Côte D’Ivoire vs. Ecuador

Friday, June 19: Brazil vs. Haiti

Monday, June 22: France vs. The Winner of the Iraq, Bolivia, Suriname playoff

Thursday, June 25: Curaçao vs. Côte D’Ivoire

Saturday, June 27: Croatia vs. Ghana

Saturday, July 4: Round of 16, Match 89 – Winner of Match 74 vs. Winner of Match 77

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the largest tournament in Federation history with three host countries, 16 host cities, 48 teams, and 104 matches to be played between June 11 and July 19.

Tourism is Big Business in Pennsylvania

In 2026, Pennsylvania’s tourism, hospitality, and sports sectors will be major economic drivers for the Commonwealth, with a landmark slate of events including the FIFA World Cup, NFL Draft, PGA Championship, and MLB All-Star Game.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have worked to position Pennsylvania as a leading destination for visitors from around the world:

Read more about the Shapiro Administration’s preparation to welcome the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Governor’s Press Office, ra-gvgovpress@pa.gov

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