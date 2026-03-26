Bespoke Aesthetics Expands Regenerative Aesthetic and Wellness Services in Gainesville

Bespoke Aesthetics expands physician-led aesthetic and wellness services in Gainesville, Florida.

Bespoke Aesthetics focuses on personalized, physician-guided care designed to support overall wellness, confidence, and long-term results.” — Dr. Carolyn Indianos, Board-Certified Physician

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As demand for physician-guided wellness and aesthetic care continues to grow across the United States, Bespoke Aesthetics, a physician-led clinic in Gainesville, Florida, is expanding access to structured services designed to support overall wellness and aesthetic goals.

Patients are increasingly seeking personalized, medically supervised approaches that go beyond one-size-fits-all solutions. Bespoke Aesthetics offers individualized care that integrates medical oversight, customized treatment plans, and ongoing clinical support, including guidance related to weight management as part of broader wellness planning.

The clinic is led by Dr. Carolyn Indianos, a board-certified physician specializing in regenerative, aesthetic, and preventative medicine. Located at 5010 W Newberry Rd, Suite C, Gainesville, FL 32607, Bespoke Aesthetics provides a modern, physician-directed approach to wellness and aesthetic care.

Bespoke Aesthetics focuses on personalized, physician-guided care designed to support overall wellness, confidence, and long-term results.

Regenerative Aesthetic and Wellness Services

Services include neurotoxin treatments, dermal fillers, lip enhancement, biostimulatory treatments, and radiofrequency-based skin treatments.

The clinic also offers advanced aesthetic approaches that may incorporate regenerative techniques alongside non-invasive skin and hair restoration services.

Additional wellness services include red light therapy, infrared sauna, halotherapy, cold plunge recovery, nutrient-based wellness services, and non-invasive rejuvenation treatments tailored to individual goals.

Bespoke Aesthetics also offers a medically curated, clinical-grade skincare program designed to support ongoing skin health and treatment outcomes.

A Physician-Led, Personalized Approach

Bespoke Aesthetics operates as a physician-owned and physician-led practice, emphasizing safety, customization, and evidence-informed care.

Every treatment plan is designed around the individual, with a focus on personalized care and long-term support.

Patients in Gainesville and throughout North Central Florida can learn more about available services by visiting the clinic’s website or contacting the office directly.

About Bespoke Aesthetics

Bespoke Aesthetics is a physician-owned and operated medical aesthetics and wellness clinic in Gainesville, Florida, led by board-certified physician Dr. Carolyn Indianos. The clinic specializes in regenerative medicine and aesthetic treatments.

Services include physician-guided wellness programs and advanced aesthetic procedures such as neurotoxin treatments, dermal fillers, and biostimulatory treatments.

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