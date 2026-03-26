Attorney General Dan Rayfield Names Dr. Andrew Gray as Director of the Division of Child Support

Attorney General Dan Rayfield today announced the appointment of Dr. Andrew Gray as the Director of the Division of Child Support at the Oregon Department of Justice. Dr. Gray, a seasoned leader of mission-focused teams, will officially join the department on July 6.

“Andy will bring exceptional experience and values-driven leadership to the Division of Child Support team,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “Throughout his career, his work has focused on the operational aspects of keeping our communities safe. I’m thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Dr. Gray brings more than two decades of distinguished leadership experience in public service, most recently serving as a Colonel in the United States Air Force Reserve and Wing Commander for the 940th Air Refueling Wing. His background includes leading large, complex organizations, overseeing multimillion-dollar budgets, and fostering strong, mission-focused teams.

“The Division of Child Support plays a critical role in supporting children and families across Oregon,” said Dr. Gray. “It is complex work that requires dedication and care, and I am honored to be joining this team.”

Dr. Gray earned his Doctor of Education in Interdisciplinary Leadership from Creighton University in 2019, his M.S. in Administration from Central Michigan University, and his B.S. in Police Administration from Eastern Kentucky University.