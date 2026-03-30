Before It Becomes a Crisis: March for Our Military 2026 Supports Special Operations Families Facing TBI

March for Our Military Event Last Year

MONTGOMERY, TX, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many Special Operations families, the injury that changes everything is not always the one you can see. It may begin with a blast, a fall, a hard impact, or repeated operational exposure. At first, there may be no obvious sign, no dramatic headline, no immediate answer. But over time, traumatic brain injury can quietly reshape memory, sleep, emotional regulation, relationships, parenting, work, and identity. In the Special Operations Forces community, these injuries are often cumulative, invisible, and misunderstood until the effects have reached deep into a warrior’s life and home.

That is the need behind March for Our Military 2026, happening Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Montgomery, Texas. More than a community event, it is a rallying point for those who believe our nation’s bravest should not have to fight the invisible wounds of war alone.

Benefiting Project R3con and supporting the work of AEP Outdoors, the event invites patriots, veterans, families, business leaders, and supporters from anywhere in the country to join the in-person 5K ruck march with light workout stations or participate virtually from their hometowns. Sponsorship and vendor involvement are still available. It is designed for all ages and fitness levels, whether people show up carrying weight or simply carrying conviction.

At the heart of this movement is Project R3con, a veteran-founded 501(c)(3) national nonprofit focused on healing the invisible wounds of Special Operations Forces through targeted, science-backed regenerative care. Their mission is simple and powerful: R3generate. R3cover. R3integrate.

This work matters because TBI does not stop with the operator. Untreated brain injury can erode connection, communication, emotional stability, and hope inside the home. Spouses often carry confusion and isolation. Children can lose the presence of a steady, emotionally available parent. Families begin adapting around an injury that may not yet be fully acknowledged or treated.

That is why Project R3con’s mission is so urgent. Founded by retired Green Beret Travis Wilson after his own life-changing recovery journey, the organization was built to help fellow warriors access real options, real healing, and real hope. And the heart behind that mission reaches even further than treatment years later. Project R3con is pushing for a future where help happens sooner, before TBI more deeply impacts a warrior’s health, marriage, parenting, and future.

That is exactly why March for Our Military 2026 matters. When someone buys a ticket, registers to ruck, joins virtually, becomes a sponsor, or signs on as a vendor, they are doing far more than attending an event. They are stepping into a mission that helps Special Operations warriors recover function, reclaim dignity, and rebuild hope. They are helping change lives not only for those who served, but also for the spouses, children, and generations connected to them.

Every step taken becomes part of something bigger: a stand for earlier care, a stand for families under pressure, a stand for warriors carrying unseen injuries, and a stand for the belief that healing is possible. Now is the time to show up for those who have carried so much for this country. Register to march. Join virtually from anywhere. Become a sponsor. Reserve a vendor space. Invite your company, your church, your gym, your family, or your community to participate. Every ticket purchased and every sponsorship claimed helps fuel healing, hope, and real recovery for Special Operations warriors and the families who walk this road beside them.

*Register here:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/march-for-our-military--2026

*About Project R3con

Project R3con is a registered 501(c)(3) veteran-founded national nonprofit charitable foundation focused on healing the invisible wounds of Special Operations Forces. Through targeted, science-backed regenerative care, advocacy, and mission-driven collaboration, Project R3con helps warriors facing traumatic brain injury access meaningful pathways toward recovery, reintegration, and renewed quality of life.

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