Urban Value Corner Store Expands SMART Store Cooler Platform with New Installation at Eastpark Apartments in Denton, TX
Autonomous retail solution delivers convenient, tech-enabled access to everyday essentials within a growing multifamily communityDENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Value Corner Store (UVCS), a leader in amenity-driven retail for residential communities, today announced the opening of its newest SMART Store Cooler at Eastpark Apartments in Denton, Texas. This marks the company’s third autonomous SMART Store Cooler deployment and brings its total footprint to 12 locations across North Texas, including both full-service stores and autonomous units.
The SMART Store Cooler platform is designed to provide a modern, frictionless retail experience by offering residents convenient access to beverages, snacks, and everyday essentials directly within their community. The installation at Eastpark Apartments highlights UVCS’s ability to adapt its model to meet the needs of a wide range of property types, from large-scale developments to mid-size and growing communities.
As multifamily developers place increasing emphasis on amenities that improve resident satisfaction and retention, UVCS continues to offer a flexible solution that integrates seamlessly into the living environment. Whether through fully staffed retail stores or autonomous SMART Store Coolers, the company delivers a high-impact amenity that residents use daily.
“This is exactly why we created the SMART Store Cooler platform option,” said Steve McKinley, CEO and Founder of Urban Value Corner Store. “Not every community has the footprint or density for a full-service store, but every community has residents who value convenience. Our ability to scale the model ensures we deliver the same elevated experience regardless of size. At the end of the day, it’s about improving the living experience of the resident, one transaction at a time.”
The Eastpark Apartments installation reflects a broader shift in the multifamily industry toward practical, experience-driven amenities. Unlike traditional vending or off-site retail options, UVCS’s SMART Store Cooler platform offers a curated product selection, real-time inventory management, and a seamless, technology-enabled checkout process. This approach provides residents with reliable access to essentials without leaving their community.
Located in the growing city of Denton and near the University of North Texas (UNT), Eastpark Apartments represents the type of community where flexible, space-efficient retail solutions can add meaningful value. By introducing a SMART Store Cooler, the property enhances convenience for residents while strengthening its overall amenity offering.
With continued expansion planned across Texas and into new markets, Urban Value Corner Store remains focused on redefining convenience in residential living. The SMART Store Cooler platform plays a central role in that strategy, allowing developers to introduce a premium amenity with minimal space requirements and efficient deployment timelines.
For more information, visit https://www.urbanvaluestore.com or contact info@urbanvaluestore.com.
About Urban Value Corner Store (UVCS)
Urban Value Corner Store is a Dallas-based retail amenity company focused on enhancing the resident living experience through thoughtfully designed convenience solutions. Operating both full-service staffed stores and autonomous SMART Store Coolers, UVCS partners with multifamily and residential developers to deliver high-quality, daily-use retail amenities directly within their communities.
Steve McKinley
Urban Value Corner Store
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