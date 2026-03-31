The Harrison Law Group, P.C. Highlights Major Shift in New York Dog Bite Law

Personal injury attorney Brett J. Harrison explains how removal of the “one free bite” rule helps dog bite victims and their personal injury claims in New York.

The Harrison Law Group, P.C. Highlights a Landmark New York Court Decision Eliminating the “One Free Bite” Rule, Expanding Legal Options for Dog Bite Victims

This decision corrects a long-standing injustice in New York law. For years, I had to tell seriously injured clients that there was nothing we could do simply because a dog had never bitten before.” — Brett Harrison, Esq.

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Harrison Law Group, P.C., a Melville-based personal injury law firm with more than three decades of experience, announces a significant development in New York personal injury law that significantly strengthens the rights of dog bite victims. In 2025, New York’s highest court officially eliminated the long-standing “one free bite” rule, a legal doctrine that previously shielded negligent dog owners from liability if their dog had never bitten someone before.

For years, injured victims faced an unfair legal barrier under prior case law, which required proof that a dog owner knew or should have known that their dog had vicious propensities. Even when owners ignored obvious warning signs or failed to properly restrain their dogs, victims were often left without legal recourse. That has now changed.

The landmark decision in Flanders v. Goodfellow overturned this outdated framework and allows dog bite victims to pursue claims not only under strict liability, but also under traditional negligence principles. This means dog owners can now be held responsible when they fail to exercise reasonable care, even if the dog has no prior bite history.

“This decision corrects a long-standing injustice in New York law,” said Brett J. Harrison, Founder and CEO of The Harrison Law Group, P.C. “For years, I had to tell seriously injured clients that there was nothing we could do simply because a dog had never bitten before. The Court of Appeals recognized that negligence is negligence, whether it involves a car, a dangerous condition, or a dog, and injury victims should not bear the cost of someone else’s carelessness.”

The ruling aligns New York with the majority of states that already allow negligence-based dog bite claims and reflects modern tort principles focused on accountability and public safety. Under the new standard, factors such as leash law violations, unsecured property, ignored signs of aggression, and failure to restrain a dog can now support a viable legal claim.

For dog owners, the decision underscores the importance of responsible ownership, proper training, and compliance with local safety ordinances. For injury victims, it opens the door to meaningful compensation that was previously out of reach.

To help the public understand the impact of this decision, Brett J. Harrison released an in-depth video explaining the ruling, what led to it, and what it means for both dog bite victims and dog owners across New York.

The Harrison Law Group, P.C., encourages anyone injured by a dog in New York to seek legal guidance promptly, as this ruling represents a dramatic shift in the legal landscape for dog bite cases.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact The Harrison Law Group, P.C. at (631) 465-9797 or visit https://www.hlgny.com/.

About The Harrison Law Group, P.C.

The Harrison Law Group, P.C. is a well-known and respected personal injury law firm that is exclusively dedicated to handling a wide range of personal injury cases, which include but are not limited to motor vehicle accidents, slip and fall accidents, dog bites, traumatic brain injuries, serious and catastrophic injuries, soft tissue injuries, construction accidents, and many other injury cases.

Our focus is dual—to pursue maximum financial compensation for those we represent, while also assisting them in reconstructing their lives following injury. We have a strong track record of negotiating claims strongly to attain substantial settlements without protracted legal proceedings, though we are prepared to litigate vigorously when court action is unavoidable.

At the Harrison Law Group, we understand that pursuing favorable resolutions for our clients starts with bringing in the right legal team. Over three decades, our experience and commitment of resources have enabled us to secure successful results against large insurers time and again.

New York Dog Bite Laws Have Changed! First Free Bite Rule ELIMINATED!

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