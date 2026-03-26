Syd Leibovitch Named to The Real Deal Top 100

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodeo Realty proudly congratulates its founder, Syd Leibovitch, on being named to The Real Deal’s Top 100, a widely respected recognition highlighting the most influential figures in real estate.

This distinction places Leibovitch among a select group of industry leaders shaping the direction of the business on both a regional and national level. Known for its comprehensive coverage of the real estate market, The Real Deal’s annual ranking underscores individuals whose leadership, performance, and long-term impact set them apart in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Leibovitch’s inclusion reflects decades of leadership and the continued strength of Rodeo Realty as one of Southern California’s leading independent brokerages. With a footprint spanning Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the firm has maintained its position as a top-performing company while continuing to grow and evolve in a rapidly changing market.

Over the course of nearly 40 years in real estate, Leibovitch has built a reputation for navigating market cycles with insight and consistency, while also contributing his expertise beyond the brokerage world. His role as an advisor and expert witness during the subprime mortgage crisis further highlights the depth of his industry knowledge and influence.

Being named to The Real Deal’s Top 100 marks a significant milestone, recognizing not only past achievements but also ongoing leadership within the real estate industry.

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