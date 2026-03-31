Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy and Civil Dialogues Seek Common Ground in the Heartland

St. Louis County Library Hosts Democracy Project to Help Bridge Divides

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, April 9th, Civil Dialogues and the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy return to the heartland for a town hall hosted by the St. Louis County Library . The public is invited to attend "Finding Common Ground: Strategies for Civil Dialogue & Healing the Divide" at 6:30 pm at the Clark Family Branch. The event highlights how to tackle tough conversations and find a path forward in our workplaces, schools, homes, and the greater community. To attend in person, register here . The livestream will be available at the Civil Dialogues website on event day.Kristen Sorth, St. Louis County Library Director & CEO said, “We are thrilled to host the Civil Dialogues panel and to provide strategies for our community members to have constructive conversations about important topics. In the earliest days of the United States of America, public libraries brought people together and served as centers of public dialogue, debate, and discussion. St. Louis County Library continues to be that center of community today."Sorth is one of four panelists joining Civil Dialogues Co-founders, Jean Becker & Linda Lorelle. Other panelists include Jay Sexton, Director of the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy; Bella Gomez, senior at Washington University, double majoring in Global & Latin American Studies; and Bennett Bachert, freshman studying history and constitutional democracy at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Lorelle will moderate the panel discussion, followed by audience Q&A. The evening wraps up with facilitated conversations at each table so participants can practice engaging with those on the other side of their beliefs about timely, often difficult topics. Those online will enter breakout rooms to engage in conversation facilitated by Civil Dialogues partner, Living Room Conversations.Since launching in early 2024, Civil Dialogues has become a trusted forum where Americans can voice concerns without judgment and seek understanding across political and idealogical divides. In partnership with the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, the George & Barbara Bush Foundation, the Clinton Presidential Center, the LBJ Foundation, and the Baker Institute for Public Policy and Research, Civil Dialogues seeks to create a safe space for community conversation on some of the most important and contentious topics of the day. The democracy project was co-founded by Jean Becker, author and chief of staff to President George H.W. Bush during his post-presidency, and Linda Lorelle, Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist and entrepreneur.Upcoming Civil Dialogues events will take place June 16th and June 23rd in Washington, DC. Dates for the San Francisco Bay Area and other cities are coming soon.

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