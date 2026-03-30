Baton Rouge Student Awarded $1,000 People’s Choice Scholarship from Dudley DeBosier

Maliyah Davis is the People’s Choice recipient of the 2026 “For the Future” Scholarship

Maliyah Davis recognized for a heartfelt road safety message that resonated with audiences and encouraged safer choices behind the wheel.

That life-changing loss showed me how one small decision can mean the difference between life and death. I am so grateful to have won this amazing scholarship” — Maliyah Davis

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maliyah Davis of Gonzales has been named the People’s Choice recipient of Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers’ 2026 “For the Future” Scholarship, earning a $1,000 award following strong public support for her distracted driving awareness video.

The People’s Choice winner reflects the finalist video that generated the strongest overall audience engagement and response, highlighting a message that resonated deeply with viewers.

A 21-year-old student at Baton Rouge General School of Nursing, Maliyah aspires to become an ER nurse. Road safety is deeply personal for her after losing her oldest brother in a crash where he was not wearing a seat belt.

“That life-changing loss showed me how one small decision can mean the difference between life and death,” Maliyah said. “I am so grateful to have won this amazing scholarship.”

Steve DeBosier, Founding Partner of Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers, said Maliyah’s story resonated widely for a reason.

“Maliyah’s message is rooted in real experience and heartfelt conviction,” DeBosier said. “When young leaders speak from personal truth, people listen.”

The “For the Future” Scholarship encourages Louisiana students to create original video campaigns aimed at reducing distracted driving and promoting safer choices behind the wheel. By combining storytelling, creativity, and education, the program empowers young people to take an active role in shaping a culture where responsibility and awareness save lives. Through their voices and personal experiences, students help spark meaningful conversations about the real consequences of distracted driving across Louisiana communities.

Other Baton Rouge-area recipients include Tafari Beard Jr. of Zachary, who received the $4,444 Grand Prize, and Logan Michael McCarthy of Denham Springs, who earned the $1,500 Most Creative Scholarship.

Through programs like this, Dudley DeBosier continues investing in the next generation of leaders committed to building safer communities across Louisiana.

About Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers

Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers is a Louisiana-based personal injury law firm dedicated to advocating for individuals and families who have been injured due to the negligence of others. With a team of experienced attorneys and a client-focused approach, the firm handles a wide range of personal injury and workers’ compensation matters statewide. For more information, visit www.dudleydebosier.com or follow Dudley DeBosier on Facebook and Instagram for updates on community initiatives and firm news.

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