New Documentary Series 'Joy Drive' Follows Joy Expert on 8,000-Mile Journey to Find Joy After Loss

After Personal Loss, a Joy Expert Hits the Road to See if Joy Is Possible in Grief and How Connection Can Transform Our Lives.

No matter where I went in the country, one thing kept showing up,” says Alyse. “We may disagree on a lot, but we all agree we want more joy. And we’re all looking for it through connection.” — Shari Alyse

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joy Drive, a new documentary series by Joy Magnet Media + Creation Studios, is now streaming on BINGE Networks and YouTube.

Hosted by media personality and joy expert Shari Alyse, the series explores a timely and relatable question: Is joy still possible amid grief?

Following the loss of her father to ALS, Alyse set out on an 8,000-mile journey across the United States to better understand what joy looks like in real life. As someone known for speaking about joy, she found herself navigating the emotional reality of grief, change, and the complexities of midlife.

Instead of offering answers, Joy Drive documents the process.

Traveling coast to coast, Alyse connects with people from diverse backgrounds, creating space for honest, unscripted conversations that reflect the emotional and cultural landscape of America today. The series highlights a range of experiences, including a deeply personal episode centered on ALS, social experiments that explore how busy people are and how little time they take for themselves, and conversations with women in their second act who are redefining their lives and stepping into new purpose.

Throughout the journey, a consistent theme begins to emerge.

"No matter where I went in the country, one thing kept showing up," says Alyse. "We may disagree on a lot, but we all agree on this. We could all use more joy. And more importantly, we're all looking for it in the same place. In connection."

By focusing on shared human experiences rather than differences, Joy Drive offers a perspective that feels especially relevant in today's cultural climate. The series captures both quiet, reflective moments and spontaneous interactions that reveal how quickly connections can form when people feel seen and heard.

The series is directed by Logan Young of Creation Studios, based in Memphis, Tennessee, and produced by Creation Studios. Joy Drive is also sponsored by Brave Healer Productions Publishing, a company dedicated to amplifying voices that inspire healing, growth, and transformation.

The series reflects Alyse's belief that joy is not the absence of hardship, but something that can be experienced alongside it through connection and presence.

Streaming Information:

Joy Drive is now available on BINGE Networks and YouTube

For more information, visit JoyDriveUSA.com or follow @ShariAlyse on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and on TikTok @thejoymagnet

About Joy Magnet Media

Joy Magnet Media is a media production company focused on creating meaningful media that spreads joy, connection, and stories that inspire transformation.

About Creation Studios

Based in Memphis, Tennessee, Creation Studios specializes in storytelling that captures real human experiences.

About Brave Healer Productions Publishing

Brave Healer Productions Publishing is dedicated to amplifying brave voices and supporting storytelling that inspires healing, growth, and transformation.

Keywords: Joy Drive, documentary series, Shari Alyse, joy expert, grief and joy, ALS awareness, midlife women, human connection, BINGE Networks, streaming documentary, finding joy, mental health, resilience, transformation

Official Joy Drive Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.