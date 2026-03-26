MC-IF Targets Smaller-scale Innovators to Accelerate Real-World Adoption of Versatile Video Coding in 2026

On the Frontier of Media Coding Advancement

MC-IF is committed to creating tangible opportunities for companies to elevate awareness of their work and to demonstrate how VVC-based innovations are delivering real value in the market. ” — Justin Ridge, MC-IF

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Media Coding Industry Forum (MC-IF) is intensifying efforts in 2026 to recruit growth-stage technology companies with less than $300 million in annual revenue, acknowledging these emerging innovators as a critical force in accelerating commercial adoption of Versatile Video Coding (VVC) across streaming, mobile, and broadcast markets.

“We are pleased to announce that the entry-level fee for membership has been expanded to encompass a broader segment of the innovation community. Widespread deployment of a next-generation codec such as VVC not only depends on technological merits, but also on the availability of support on devices and a robust collaboration of the larger ecosystem centered around the market’s needs,” said Aytac Biber, MC-IF board member and Director at Qualcomm.

There are numerous growth-stage and emerging companies actively developing products and services around VVC. Through collaboration with these entities, MC-IF seeks to proliferate the adoption of VVC in new products and services.

Companies that join MC-IF gain access to:

* A neutral forum for interoperability and deployment discussions

* Coordinated participation in industry events

* Joint communications to highlight real-world VVC implementations



These activities are designed to help members demonstrate deployment readiness, align with partners, and shorten the path from development to commercial rollout.

Technologically, MC-IF leaders emphasize that many of the most practical innovations in VVC implementation are emerging from agile development teams working on compression optimization, mobile delivery efficiency, broadcast scalability, and software-based deployment models. Through targeted communications and industry outreach, the forum plans to highlight these real-world innovations to help the market better understand how VVC-enabled solutions are already delivering measurable value.

The renewed membership push comes as the video industry enters a pivotal period in which codec coexistence, bandwidth economics, and next-generation service expectations are reshaping deployment strategies worldwide. MC-IF representatives say expanding participation among smaller-scale innovators will be essential to ensuring that VVC evolves from a promising technical standard into a broadly adopted commercial foundation for the future of media delivery.

“MC-IF is committed to creating tangible opportunities for companies to elevate awareness of their work and to demonstrate how VVC-based innovations are delivering real value in the market,” said Justin Ridge, president of MC-IF and principal engineer in Nokia’s Multimedia Research and Standardization unit. “By bringing together emerging innovators, established technology leaders, and the broader media ecosystem, we help translate technical progress into visible industry momentum.”

By expanding participation among smaller innovators, MC-IF strives to increase the pace and visibility of VVC deployments.

The VVC standard, published in July 2020, delivers a substantial increase in compression efficiency over its predecessor, HEVC/H.265, achieving around 50% bitrate reduction for the same video quality. VVC’s unparalleled compression performance stems from a combination of efficient coding tools designed from the start to support a wide range of video content properties including High Dynamic Range (HDR), Wide Color Gamut (WGC), and computer-generated imagery for gaming and remote screen content sharing.



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About MC-IF

The Media Coding Industry Forum (MC-IF) is an open industry forum with the purpose of furthering the adoption of MPEG standards, initially focusing on VVC, by establishing them as well-accepted and widely used standards for the benefit of consumers and industry. Ready to get involved? Visit us at www.mc-if.org or LinkedIn and reach out at info@mc-if.org.



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