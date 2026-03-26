Renew Financial Expands Eligible Products to Strengthen Florida Homes Against Storms and Flooding

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renew Financial , a leading provider of residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing, today announced the expansion of its eligible product offerings to include a comprehensive suite of flood and water damage mitigation measures. This enhancement follows the passage of Senate Bill 770 in 2024, which enabled a more comprehensive PACE program and expanded the types of resiliency improvements available to homeowners.As Florida homeowners continue to face increasing risks from hurricanes, heavy rainfall, and flooding, these newly eligible measures are designed to strengthen homes, improve durability, and reduce long-term expenses.The newly eligible measures include:● Crawlspace encapsulation● Foundation drainage systems (French drains)● Foundation waterproofing● Gutter protection systems● Gutters and downspout systems● Roof drainage systems● Roof water diversion improvements● Site drainage improvements● Smart leak detection & shutoff systems● Sump pump systems● Window well drainage & coversThese solutions help manage water more effectively, protect structural integrity, and reduce the risk of costly damage—benefits that can play an important role in maintaining or improving homeowners’ ability to secure and retain property insurance in Florida’s evolving insurance landscape.“The expansion of eligible measures reflects our continued commitment to helping homeowners invest in stronger, more resilient homes,” said Laura Bravo, Vice President of Government Affairs at Renew Financial. “With the added flexibility enabled by SB 770, we are able to support a broader range of improvements that address real-world risks like flooding and water damage.”Renew Financial continues to partner with communities across Florida to deliver financing solutions that address weather-related risks while improving energy efficiency and water conservation efforts. Through its PACE program, homeowners can access flexible, long-term financing options that make it easier to invest in critical upgrades without the burden of upfront payments.About Renew FinancialRenew Financial Group LLC (Renew Financial) is a leading residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing provider in Florida and California. The company is dedicated to driving resiliency and environmentally beneficial projects through the residential PACE program. Renew Financial has funded more than $2 billion in projects, contributing to significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, water savings, and job creation nationwide.

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