Brian R. Keller Shares a Raw Testimony of Faith, Failure, and Redemption in I AM A CHILD OF GOD

Brian R. Keller I AM A CHILD OF GOD

I didn’t write this book to look strong,” Keller says. “I wrote it because I wasn’t. I wrote it to show that even when you fail again and again, God doesn’t walk away—and neither should you.” — Brian R. Keller

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brian R. Keller, a seventy-four-year-old husband, caregiver, former nursing assistant, and ordained pastor, releases I AM A CHILD OF GOD , a deeply personal memoir that confronts a lifetime of pain, regret, and spiritual struggle with uncommon honesty.Raised in the Serbian Orthodox Church, Keller’s life has been shaped by profound hardship. From a childhood marked by a father’s rage to multiple broken marriages, a traumatic brain injury in 1982, decades of depression, and a diagnosis of interstitial lung disease with no cure, his story unfolds without embellishment or sentimentality.Unlike conventional memoirs that emphasize success or transformation through achievement, I AM A CHILD OF GOD centers on a quieter, more difficult reality, the struggle to live with one’s own failures. Keller recounts a life where poor decisions, untreated trauma, and mental health challenges often compounded one another, leading to isolation, instability, and loss. Yet throughout every chapter, one constant remains: his conviction that God never abandoned him, even when he felt lost beyond recovery.The memoir is written in a direct, unfiltered voice that reflects Keller’s lived experience. It explores themes of forgiveness, accountability, and spiritual awakening , culminating in one of its most defining acts, his decision to forgive his father after years of resentment. That moment becomes a turning point, reframing the narrative from bitterness to release.Having worked as a nursing assistant and later becoming an ordained pastor, Keller brings a perspective shaped not by theory but by lived reality, years of caring for others while struggling to care for himself. His journey reflects the tension between weakness and faith, despair and hope, and ultimately, surrender and belief.Now facing mortality with clarity, Keller presents this memoir as both a confession and a message. His conclusion is neither complex nor abstract: it is never too late to forgive, never too late to change, and never too late to choose a different path grounded in faith.Book Details:Title: I AM A CHILD OF GODAuthor: Brian R. KellerGenre: Memoir / Spiritual / Christian TestimonyAvailable Languages: EnglishAvailable Formats: Paperback, eBookMedia Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.