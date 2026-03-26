DEQ Division of Water Resources now accepting grant proposals for stream restoration, stormwater management and water-based recreation

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources is now accepting proposals statewide for projects that address stream restoration, water-based restoration and water management until June 30, 2026.

DWR is seeking proposals for projects through the current spring 2026 application cycle of the Water Resources Development Grant Program.

Through this program, DWR provides two types of grants: the State & Local program provides cost-sharing grants of up to 50% of non-federal project costs for stream restoration, water-based restoration and water management projects.

In addition, grants are offered for stream restoration projects on agricultural lands that are cost-shared with the Natural Resources Conservation Service Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). EQIP applications will be accepted until July 30, 2026.

DWR typically receives $3 million for state and local projects, and $2 million for EQIP projects annually.

More information is available on the Water Resources Development Grant program website. Please visit the right sidebar of the website that includes links to previously funded projects, additional resources and the Featured Projects page, which has been updated with interactive story maps.

For more information, contact Amin Davis, grant manager, at amin.davis@deq.nc.gov.