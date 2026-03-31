From Fixed Shades to Infinite Creation — Zuvi unveils ColorBox, the first personal hair color creator

Zuvi ColorBox

Powered by color theory and a new formulation system, ColorBox gives users full creative control to design, mix, and recreate dye in any shade on demand.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zuvi today announced ColorBox, the world's first at-home hair color creator. Built on the principles of color theory, ColorBox mixes the three primary colors to create custom semi-permanent hair dye in virtually any shade. Designed for people who see hair color as a form of self-expression, ColorBox unlocks a new level of freedom to explore color.

A New Way to Create Hair Color at Home

Vivid hair color users often face the same frustration: they can't find the exact shade they want on the shelf, and making small adjustments to a color can be difficult. ColorBox is created to solve these problems. Using four dye cartridges - red, yellow, blue, and a base dilutor - the system precisely mixes them in controlled ratios to produce virtually any shade, in exactly the amount needed. With ColorBox, users no longer need to choose from a fixed list of colors. The ColorBox app offers more than 1000 preset shades, while also allowing users to create their own blends — turning hair color from a constrained choice into a creative act.

From Color Science to a New Hair Color Creator

"ColorBox really grew out of two areas our team has a strong background in — color system and hair science." said Mingyu Wang, founder and CEO of Zuvi. "As we began exploring hair color more closely and engaging with the hair coloring community, we started hearing the same frustration again and again."

Some users described how a color is warmer or cooler than they desired, or the shades they wanted were simply out of stock. Hair color explorers sometimes needed a small amount of dye to experiment with a new look, yet often ended up with half-used bottles of different colors sitting at home.

"These conversations made it clear that hair color enthusiasts don't just want more options — but more freedom to create." Mingyu added. "By applying color theory and mixing the three primary colors with precision, we realized that we can create hair dye on demand at home with a brand new product. We believe that this new hair color creator will give the hair coloring community a completely new experience — one where dyeing one's hair is more intuitive, in-control, and enjoyable."

Designed for Creative Freedom and Precise Control

ColorBox brings this idea to life through a system designed to give users both creative freedom and precise control over their hair color.

At the heart of ColorBox is limitless shade creation. By precisely adjusting the ratio of the primary colors, the system can generate virtually any hue on demand. The ColorBox app includes more than 1000 preset shades, while also allowing users to sample colors directly from photos or manually adjust the red-yellow-blue-base ratios to create their own blends. A favorite character's hair color, the shade of a flower spotted on the street, or the tone of a sunset in a photo — with ColorBox, inspiration can quickly become your next shade.

ColorBox also enables users to have full mastery of their color experience. Instead of searching store shelves for the right shades, or waiting for days for an online order to arrive, users can create the exact shade they want at home, whenever inspiration strikes. Dye is dispensed in the amount required, making it easy to try new looks without ending up with multiple half-used bottles. The system can also generate matching color depositing conditioner, helping users maintain their shade between dye sessions with consistent tone.

Zuvi developed a proprietary semi-permanent dye formula system specifically for precise color mixing. The vegan and cruelty-free dye is free of ammonia, PPD, and peroxide. The conditioner-based formula has a smooth texture that spreads easily while barely dripping. It is formulated to minimize staining, so any dye on the skin can be easily wiped away. Its low-bleeding performance helps keep towels and pillows clean, making it easier to color with less mess and less worry.

Co-Created with the Hair Coloring Community

ColorBox wasn’t just engineered in a lab; it was shaped through constant conversations with the hair coloring community. More than 100 users and professional stylists tested the system and its dye formulas during the development process, helping the team refine both the device and the color experience through real-world feedback.

In a recent round of beta testing, more than 93% of participants said they would recommend ColorBox to others. The product has also received international recognition, earning the 2026 iF Design Award for its innovative approach to at-home hair color.

With ColorBox, Zuvi is writing a new chapter in personal hair coloring. By combining color science, hardware engineering, and a dedicated dye system, the company is introducing an entirely new category — a hair color creator designed for everyday users.

For hair color enthusiasts, this means more than just convenience. It transforms hair coloring from choosing among limited options into a creative process. Zuvi believes ColorBox opens up a new way to explore personal style — where color is no longer limited by what's available, but created from any inspiration you choose.

ColorBox is priced at $179, and available for purchase on https://www.zuvilife.com/products/colorbox



About Zuvi

Founded in 2019, Zuvi is a beauty-tech company creating new ways to experience beauty. Guided by first-principles thinking and a rigorously tested approach, and backed by world-class partners and investors including L'Oréal and Kleiner Perkins, Zuvi builds intelligent systems that reduce limitations and open up new possibilities for self-expression. In 2022, it launched the multi-award-winning Zuvi Halo Hair Dryer, followed by the groundbreaking AirLight Pro in 2024 —a TIME Best Invention award winner co-developed with L'Oréal. Zuvi continues to expand its vision from advanced hair-care systems to next-generation color innovation.

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