NuBo Wellness Introduces New Patient Care Model in South Florida

NuBo Wellness introduces a new patient care model in South Florida focused on personalized, structured, and accessible healthcare.

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NuBo Wellness, a South Florida–based medical practice, has introduced a new patient care model designed to provide more personalized, structured, and accessible healthcare.The model was developed in response to increasing demand for individualized care approaches that prioritize continuity, education, and long-term patient engagement. NuBo Wellness aims to address common gaps in traditional care by offering a more tailored and consistent experience.“We developed this model to better support patients who are looking for more clarity and consistency in their care,” said Atara Davidson, Nurse Practitioner and Founder of NuBo Wellness. “The goal is to create a framework that allows patients to feel informed, supported, and actively involved in their health decisions.”A Structured, Personalized ApproachThe new care model emphasizes individualized planning based on each patient’s health history, lifestyle, and goals. It also incorporates ongoing monitoring and follow-up to support continuity over time.Key components of the model include:Personalized care plans tailored to individual needsOngoing clinical monitoring and follow-upEducation-focused consultationsA structured approach to long-term health managementThis framework is designed to provide patients with greater consistency and support throughout their care journey.Addressing Evolving Patient NeedsAs healthcare continues to evolve, many patients are seeking more accessible and personalized care experiences. NuBo Wellness developed this model to align with these changing expectations, placing greater emphasis on communication, education, and long-term engagement.“Patients today want to understand their care and feel confident in the decisions they’re making,” Davidson said. “This model is designed to support that level of engagement.”Serving the South Florida CommunityBased in Hollywood, Florida, NuBo Wellness continues to expand its presence in South Florida, offering a patient-centered approach focused on individualized care and long-term well-being.

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