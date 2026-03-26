Health for Humanity Yogathon Draws Enthusiastic Participation Across the United States

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Participants nationwide performed 911,340 sun salutations in the 19th annual Yogathon by Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From January 14th to February 1st, 2026, the 19th annual Surya Namaskar Yajna (SNY), also known as the Health for Humanity Yogathon, brought together communities across the United States in a vibrant celebration of health, mindfulness, and cultural connection. Organized annually by the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS), this year’s Yogathon saw even greater participation and impact, as thousands embraced Surya Namaskar—a holistic wellness practice comprising a sequence of 10 or more yoga postures.

Over the course of 19 days, participants across the country collectively performed an impressive 911,340 Surya Namaskars, reflecting a growing nationwide commitment to physical and mental well-being. The initiative reached 32 states, with over 240 HSS chapters actively organizing and conducting sessions.

Educational institutions continued to play a vital role in the Yogathon’s success. This year, the Hindu Education Foundation led the efforts to organize Sun Salutations in schools around the country as part of the PE programs. Special sessions were also held at universities, reinforcing the importance of integrating yoga and wellness into academic environments.

SNY 2026 further expanded its footprint by reaching a diverse array of community spaces, including temples, libraries, senior centers, nonprofit organizations, and workplaces. Participation from interfaith groups and communities such as the Nepali/Bhutanese Samaj highlighted the universal appeal and inclusivity of Surya Namaskar. A standout highlight remained the Sevika Leher, where women volunteers of HSS performed Surya Namaskars continuously across all U.S. time zones for six hours, exemplifying dedication, discipline, and unity.

The Yogathon’s growing impact was recognized at the civic level as well, with over 5 cities and the states of Maryland, Pennsylvania, and South California issuing official proclamations in support of the initiative. Complementing the physical practice, educational outreach included webinars, offering insights into yoga, wellness, and holistic living.

To ensure effective outreach and quality instruction, 200+ volunteers underwent structured training programs, equipping them to lead sessions across shakhas, schools, and community venues. Training included both classical Surya Namaskar and chair-based adaptations, ensuring accessibility for participants of all ages and abilities.

Reflecting on the Yogathon’s success, national coordinators noted the continued innovation and grassroots enthusiasm—from youth-led initiatives to programs hosted in diverse community settings. The emphasis on building a strong base of trained practitioners and instructors has further strengthened the movement, enabling participants to carry the practice into their own neighborhoods.

Surya Namaskar Yogathon 2026 stands as a testament to the power of collective effort. By bringing together individuals and communities across the nation, the initiative continues to promote a shared commitment to health, harmony, and holistic well-being, reinforcing yoga’s enduring role in nurturing body, mind, and spirit.

About Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS):

HSS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, independent, voluntary cultural organization with over 260 chapters across the United States. It organizes service activities and community outreach projects to promote discipline, self-confidence, teamwork, and selflessness. Through civic duty, responsibility, and volunteerism, HSS fosters a dynamic and flourishing Hindu-American community and instills pride in its members' Hindu heritage. Learn more at www.HSSUS.org.

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