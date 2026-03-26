PROPSTORE ACHIEVES $6.5 MILLION IN DAY ONE AUCTION RESULTS, LED BY C-3PO HEAD

STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980) Light-Up C-3PO Head Sold For: $1,058,400 (£801,818) incl. bp

PROPSTORE ACHIEVES $6.5 MILLION IN DAY ONE AUCTION RESULTS, AS LOS ANGELES AUCTION OPENS TO STRONG GLOBAL BIDDING, LED BY C-3PO HEAD.

We’ve seen a strong start to the auction, with competitive bidding right from the outset. ” — Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, one of the world’s leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, has announced strong Day 1 results from its Spring Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, held yesterday, on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Los Angeles. A total of over 250 rare and significant film and television lots were sold, achieving $6.5 million (£4.9 million), including buyer’s premium.Leading the day’s results was the Light-Up C-3PO Head from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980), which sold for $1,058,400 (£801,818) including buyer’s premium. The only known example of Threepio's head from the second film to appear on the collector market, the piece highlights the enduring appeal of Star Wars memorabilia at Propstore and proved to be one of the most significant results of the day.A dedicated selection of Jaws (1975) memorabilia also delivered exceptional results, achieving a combined total of over $600K. Highlights included Quint’s (Robert Shaw) screen- and photo-matched W. W. Greener Light Harpoon Gun Mark II with screen-matched case and custom SFX shark dart, which sold for $327,600 (£248,182) and his screen- and photo-matched Fenwick Deluxe 670 130 lb. fishing rod with production-used Penn Senator 16/0 reel, which realized $239,400 (£181,364), all including buyer’s premium.Other notable sales from Day 1 of Propstore’s Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction included (sale prices inclusive of buyer’s premium):STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980) Light-Up C-3PO Head Sold For: $1,058,400 (£801,818) incl. bp.JAWS (1975) Quint's (Robert Shaw) Screen- and Photo-Matched W. W. Greener Light Harpoon Gun Mark II with Screen-Matched Case and Custom SFX Shark Dart Sold For: $327,600 (£248,182) incl. bp.THE LORD OF THE RINGS TRILOGY (2001-2003) Shards of Narsil Sold For: $252,000 (£190,909) incl. bp.JAWS (1975) Quint's (Robert Shaw) Screen- and Photo-Matched Fenwick Deluxe 670 130 lb. Fishing Rod with Production-Used Penn Senator 16/0 Reel Sold For: $239,400 (£181,364) incl. bp.CAST AWAY (2000) Chuck Noland's (Tom Hanks) Screen-matched Wilson Volleyball Sold For: $189,000 (£143,181) incl. bp.GLADIATOR (2000) Maximus' (Russell Crowe) Arena Helmet and Mask Sold For: $189,000 (£143,481) incl. bp.PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: AT WORLD'S END (2007)/PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN: ON STRANGER TIDES (2011) Captain Jack Sparrow's (Johnny Depp) Screen-Matched and Photo-Matched Flintlock Pistol Sold For: $170,100 (£128,863) incl. bp.SCREAM 2 (1997) Allen Robinson Collection: Screen-Matched Ghostface Mask Sold For: $126,000 (£95,455) incl. bp.WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (1971) Golden Ticket Sold For: $107,100 (£81,136) incl. bp.THE TERMINATOR (1984) T-800's (Arnold Schwarzenegger) Screen- and Photo-Matched Jacket Sold For: $94,500 (£71,591) incl. bp.JAWS (1975) Shark Tooth Clapperboard Sold For: $81,900 (£62,045) incl. bp.KILLER KLOWNS FROM OUTER SPACE (1988) Screen-Matched Shorty Klown Head Sold For: $81,900 (£62,045) incl. bp.BATMAN BEGINS (2005) Batman's (Christian Bale) Cowl Sold For: $75,600 (£57,273) incl. bp.THE NATURAL (1984) Roy Hobbs' (Robert Redford) "Wonderboy" Baseball Bat Sold For: $75,600 (£57,273) incl. bp.STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI (1983) Set of Seven Release Print Reels on 35mm Kodak Eastman Stock c. 1983 Sold For: $69,300 (£52,500) incl. bp.TOP GUN (1986) Pete "Maverick" Mitchell's (Tom Cruise) Screen-Matched F-14A Tomcat Filming Model Miniature Sold For: $63,000 (£47,727) incl. bp.HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN (2004) The Marauder's Map Sold For: $59,850 (£45,340) incl. bp.ACE VENTURA: WHEN NATURE CALLS (1995) Planet Hollywood Collection: Ace Ventura's (Jim Carrey) Screen-Matched Oversized Mechanical "Butt Birth" Rhino Sold For: $59,850 (£45,340) incl. bp.Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO, commented on the first day of the auction: “We’ve seen a strong start to the auction, with competitive bidding right from the outset, including a standout performance of the Rhino from Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, which exceeded expectations. At Propstore, Star Wars material continues to resonate with collectors, and the C-3PO head from The Empire Strikes Back was a real highlight of the day. The Jaws collection also delivered an impressive overall result, coming just after the film’s 50th anniversary and reflecting its enduring appeal with collectors. With such a diverse lineup of material still to come, we’re excited to see how the rest of the auction unfolds.”The auction continues today and tomorrow (March 26 & 27), beginning at 09:00 AM PDT / 12:00 PM EDT / 04:00 PM GMT. Live global online, absentee, and telephone bidding will be available throughout.The final day, tomorrow, March 27, will showcase more than 200 lots of animation artwork, original cels, and other highlights, alongside entertainment memorabilia, celebrating the artistry of animation in film and television. Interested participants can place bids online or via telephone by visiting: propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/496# # #Notes to Editors:*all prices reported include Buyer’s PremiumFor further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/7bc5vyfj8oke0wgz97750/AKcU78j1whmG9f5uNs81oXM?rlkey=0lvdbod7usl1cywbc45c7bqmf&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore Twitter: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

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