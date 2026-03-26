CENTRAL FLORIDA REAL ESTATE MARKET SHIFTS AS SELLERS REDUCE PRICES ON OVER 1,500 HOMES ACROSS FOUR COUNTIES

Visit HomesInOrlando.ForSale Brenden Rendo | 407-616-9019 NextHome Neighborhood Realty Volusia county price reductions

With the sudden increase in mortgage rates the market continues to skew in favor of home buyers” — Brenden Rendo

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Homes In Orlando Team, led by licensed broker Brenden Rendo, has released updated March 2026 market data revealing a significant shift in Central Florida's real estate landscape. Across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties, a total of 1,571 active property listings currently feature price reductions, creating unprecedented opportunities and favorable negotiation leverage for buyers, investors, and first-time homeowners.

According to the latest MLS data updated for late March 2026, motivated sellers are making notable pricing adjustments across the region. The county-by-county breakdown highlights where buyers can find the most significant immediate equity opportunities:

- Seminole County leads the region with the most substantial discounts, showing an average price reduction of 8.1% across 184 active listings in 13 cities.

- Orange County features the highest volume of reduced properties, with 632 active listings across 15 cities averaging a 4.22% discount.

- Volusia County presents 337 price-reduced properties across 16 cities, offering an average savings of 3.32%.

- Lake County rounds out the region with 418 listings showcasing an average reduction of 3.27% across 24 cities.

This wave of price reductions is largely driven by a market dynamic identified by The Homes in Orlando Team as the "60-Day Listings" phenomenon. When properties reach 60 or more days on the market (DOM), sellers typically pivot by offering significant price corrections.

For buyers, these price reductions signal motivated sellers and translate to more than just a lower purchase price. Buyers are currently finding success in negotiating faster closing timelines, securing seller concessions such as rate buydowns or closing cost assistance, and gaining room to negotiate repairs that would not normally be entertained in a competing-offer situation.

To help buyers capitalize on these market dynamics, Brenden Rendo and his team offer several strategic tips:

- Monitor the DOM: Sellers with properties listed for 60+ days without a contract are typically more flexible on creative terms.

- Get Pre-Approved: Having a pre-approval letter in hand reduces the seller's perceived risk and strengthens your negotiating position.

- Run Pre-Offer Inspections: Because reduced homes may carry deferred maintenance, an inspection provides hard data to negotiate further concessions.

- Ask for Concessions: Beyond the price cut, buyers should actively negotiate for appliance credits or closing cost assistance, a common outcome in the current market.

- Analyze Neighborhood Trajectory: A reduction in a fast-appreciating area holds different long-term value than one in a flat market, making localized analysis crucial.

While single-family homes remain the dominant category with price reductions, townhouses and condominiums are also presenting strong entry points for investors seeking better cap rates and first-time buyers looking for low-maintenance options.

About The Homes in Orlando Team | Brenden Rendo Based in Altamonte Springs, Florida, The Homes in Orlando Team | Brenden Rendo is a premier real estate group with over 30 years of combined experience in the Central Florida market. The team utilizes advanced technology to provide real-time market intelligence, including MLS listing updates every five minutes, to deliver exceptional results and transparent guidance for buyers, sellers, and investors.

For more information, to register for free weekly price reduction alerts, or to view the interactive property maps, please contact:

Media Contact: Brenden Rendo The Homes In Orlando Team Phone: 407-616-9019 Email: Brenden@HomesInOrlando.ForSale Website: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/

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