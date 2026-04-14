AWS Social Impact Credits Expand Access to Genomic Researchers Worldwide with Admera Health

Admera Health

AWS Social Impact and Sustainability Program awards Admera Health, Bringing Next-Generation Genomics to Underserved Researchers Across Four Continents

At Admera Health, we believe that the highest-quality genomics should be accessible to all.... We are proud to align our mission with AWS to create a more equitable and sustainable future.” — Yun Zhao, CEO of Admera Health

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research studies ranging from cancer genomics in underrepresented populations or plastic degradation in the Antarctic oceans now have expanded access to cutting-edge sequencing technology services. Admera Health, a leading provider of advanced genomics and bioinformatics services utilizing next-generation sequencing, announced it has been selected to receive AWS credits through Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Social Impact and Sustainability Program. This recognition reflects Admera Health's pivotal role in enabling groundbreaking research that addresses health disparities, advances environmental sustainability, and promotes equitable access to the latest scientific technology services worldwide.

AWS's Social Impact and Sustainability Program helps researchers bridges the gap between innovation and necessary infrastructure. Admera Health's selection affirms that its genomics services underpin research from cancer genomics in underrepresented populations to deep sea microbiome studies on plastic degradation.

Powering Science at the Intersection of Equity and Innovation

Admera Health's high-throughput sequencing capabilities and sophisticated bioinformatic pipelines covering CRISPR screen analysis, single-cell multi-omics, and spatial transcriptomics operate heavily on AWS infrastructure, processing, and storing the large-scale datasets that modern genomic research demands. The AWS credits will allow Admera Health to expand its cloud capacity and extend sequencing services to non-profit organizations, academic institutions, and public health agencies that may otherwise lack access to cutting-edge genomic tools.

By pushing past the usual boundaries of research, Admera is making sure the benefits of next-generation sequencing technology are accessed by the communities that need them most.

Investing in Social and Health Equity

Admera believes cutting-edge technology should serve every corner of science. Their sequencing services have supported researchers studying Uganda's Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, contributing to efforts that correct the Western-centric bias long skewed in global genomic datasets. That same reach extends to cancer research that has surfaced new CAR T-cell therapy targets for underrepresented populations in Pakistan, rare condition research like 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and studies exploring how social determinants of health show up in our microbiomes.

Pioneering Environmental Sustainability

Beyond human health, Admera has backed low-cost disease surveillance through sewage metagenomics, Antarctic plastic-degradation research, and molecular fingerprinting of North American plants. These works span public health access, aquatic ecosystems, and climate-resilient agriculture.

A Future-Facing Commitment

Admera is also powering the next frontier in neuroscience. Their role in AI-driven Alzheimer's research at Old Dominion University by understanding the use of artificial intelligence with advanced sequencing is helping open new pathways in diagnosis and treatment. It's that combination of technical capability and purposeful partnerships that defines where Admera and the research they enable is headed.

A Shared Vision with AWS

"At Admera Health, we believe that the highest-quality genomics should be accessible to all," said Yun Zhao, CEO of Admera Health. "AWS's Social Impact and Sustainability Program empowers us to put cloud infrastructure to work for researchers who are solving the world's most pressing challenges—from marine floor research to underserved clinics. We are proud to align our mission with AWS to create a more equitable and sustainable future."

AWS's Social Impact and Sustainability Program provides cloud infrastructure support to organizations whose work drives measurable progress toward global humanitarian and environmental goals.

Admera Health's selection reflects the breadth of what their next-generation sequencing services make possible. Whether researching life-saving treatments, developing climate solutions, or expanding access to scientific tools, AWS and Admera Health are committed to helping researchers scale their impact.

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