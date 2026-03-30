AHVAP and the Association for Linen Management Announce Collaborative Partnership to Advance Evidence-Based Practices

AHVAP Logo Association for Linen Management

Partnership to focus on evidence-based linen management product selection, patient safety, and clinical outcomes

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals ( AHVAP ) is pleased to announce a new collaborative partnership with the Association for Linen Management ( ALM ). This strategic alliance will unite the expertise of both organizations to build evidence-based practices for product selection related to linen management, with a shared commitment to enhancing patient safety and improving clinical outcomes across the healthcare continuum.Linen management is a critical yet often overlooked component of healthcare operations that directly impacts infection prevention, patient comfort, and overall quality of care. Through this partnership, AHVAP and ALM will collaborate on developing standardized, evidence-based guidelines for the evaluation and selection of linen products and services, leveraging the value analysis methodology to ensure that clinical evidence, safety data, and cost-effectiveness are at the forefront of procurement decisions.“This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to bridge two vital areas of healthcare operations,” said Dr. Hudson Garrett Jr., Executive Director of AHVAP. “By combining AHVAP’s deep expertise in healthcare value analysis with ALM’s extensive knowledge of the textile care and linen management industry, we can develop the rigorous, evidence-based frameworks that healthcare organizations need to make informed product selection decisions. Ultimately, this collaboration is about elevating patient safety and clinical outcomes through smarter, data-driven practices.”Key areas of collaboration will include the development of joint educational resources and best practice guidelines, collaborative research initiatives examining the relationship between linen management practices and patient outcomes, cross-organizational professional development opportunities for members of both associations, and shared advocacy efforts to raise awareness of the importance of evidence-based linen management in healthcare settings.ALM, headquartered in Richmond, Kentucky, serves more than 2,500 members and is the leading professional association for the textile care and linen management industry, offering certification programs, educational resources, and industry networking. AHVAP, based in Atlanta, Georgia, is the preeminent professional association for healthcare value analysis professionals, dedicated to ensuring the delivery of high-quality, safe, and efficient value-based care.Additional details regarding joint initiatives, upcoming educational programming, and collaborative resources will be announced in the coming months. Members of both organizations are encouraged to visit www.ahvap.org and www.almnet.org for updates.###About AHVAPThe Association of Healthcare Value Analysis Professionals (AHVAP) is the preeminent professional association and resource for healthcare value analysis professionals, leaders, and stakeholders. AHVAP’s mission is to ensure the delivery of high-quality, safe, efficient, value-based care through the promotion of the IHI Quadruple Aim across the healthcare continuum. Learn more at www.ahvap.org About ALMThe Association for Linen Management (ALM) equips the laundry and linen industry with the tools and resources to operate more effectively and efficiently. With more than 2,500 members, ALM is the leading professional association for the textile care industry, offering education, certification, and best practices to advance professional excellence. Learn more at www.almnet.org

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