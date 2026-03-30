A&M Industrial Launches New am-ind.com – a Smarter, Unified Digital Experience

The new am-ind.com was designed for industrial professionals

A&M Industrial unveils new am-ind.com with AI search, real-time inventory, and integrated eCommerce—simplifying how industrial buyers research & purchase tools

We’ve created a platform that not only offers access to nearly a million metalworking tools and industrial supplies, but also delivers the expertise and support our customers rely on.” — Josh Young, COO

RAHWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A&M Industrial today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, www.am-ind.com , a fully integrated digital platform that brings together its former content site, eCommerce store, and Industrial Insights Blog into one seamless experience. The new site empowers customers to research, shop, and engage with A&M Industrial in a single, centralized destination.Built with the modern industrial buyer in mind, the platform features advanced, AI-powered search technology that continuously learns from user behavior to deliver faster, more relevant, and increasingly personalized results. With each interaction, the site becomes more intuitive—helping customers quickly find the products, resources, and solutions they need.The redesign was driven directly by customer feedback. After identifying gaps in its previous online experience, A&M Industrial collaborated closely with its customers to build a platform aligned with their real-world needs. The result is a powerful, user-focused website that provides real-time inventory visibility, published lead times, and enhanced account management tools. Customers can now access both online and offline order history, tracking, and more, gaining greater transparency and control over their purchasing activity.The site features nearly one million products from over 200 brands —including dozens that are new to A&M—significantly expanding A&M Industrial’s product portfolio. In addition to its expanded eCommerce capabilities, the site integrates A&M Industrial’s extensive library of technical resources, including its Industrial Insights Blog and comprehensive PDF research center. Search results now surface both product listings and educational content, giving users immediate access to expert knowledge and research materials alongside purchasing options.To further streamline the customer experience, the platform introduces new self-service capabilities, including online quote requests and service submissions—making it easier than ever to interact with A&M Industrial on demand. “The launch of our new website represents a major milestone and sets the foundation for A&M Industrial’s future,” said Josh Young, Chief Operating Officer of A&M Industrial. “We’ve created a platform that not only offers access to nearly a million metalworking tools and industrial supplies, but also delivers the expertise and support our customers rely on—all in one place. Built with direct input from our customers, this experience brings our service capabilities forward in a way that’s smarter, faster, and more aligned with how our customers work today.”The new www.am-ind.com underscores A&M Industrial’s ongoing commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and delivering value to the industries it serves. For more information or to explore the new platform, visit www.am-ind.com

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