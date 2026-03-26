GenAge Center to Host Complimentary Hormone Health Talk for Women in Ada, Michigan

Free educational event will provide evidence-based insights into hormonal changes, energy, metabolism, and long-term wellness for women

This event is about providing that roadmap in a way that is both medically sound and approachable.” — Dr. Kim

ADA, MI, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenAge Center , a physician-led longevity and performance clinic based in Ada, Michigan, is hosting a free community event focused on women’s hormone health. The event, Wellness for Women of All Ages , will take place on Wednesday, April 22, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM and is open to the public at no cost.As more women seek clarity around hormonal changes in their 30s, 40s, and 50s, GenAge is providing an educational forum designed to deliver practical, evidence-based guidance. The session will be led by Dr. Kim of GenAge alongside Joyce Stoughton-Kim, offering attendees a clinically grounded perspective on navigating hormonal transitions across each decade of life.“Many women experience significant shifts in energy, mood, metabolism, and cognitive function, yet are often left without clear answers,” said Dr. Kim. “This event is about providing that roadmap in a way that is both medically sound and approachable.”During the discussion, attendees will learn how hormonal changes impact overall health from early adulthood through perimenopause and menopause. The presentation will cover key topics, including:- Hormonal influences on energy, mood, and metabolism- Cognitive health and mental clarity across the lifespan- Preventive strategies for long-term wellness- Personalized approaches to hormone optimization and longevityThe event reflects GenAge’s broader mission to deliver precision-based, preventive care through advanced diagnostics and individualized treatment strategies.Designed to be interactive and welcoming, the session will also include time for questions, allowing attendees to engage directly with clinicians and gain a deeper understanding of their own health.Women (and men) who are curious about hormone health, experiencing symptoms, or simply looking to take a more proactive approach to aging and wellness are encouraged to attend.Event Details:Event: Wellness for Women of All Ages – Hormone Health TalkDate: Wednesday, April 22Time: 7:00 PM – 8:00 PMLocation: GenAge Center, Ada, MichiganCost: Free and open to the publicAbout GenAge CenterGenAge Center is a physician-led longevity and performance clinic in Ada, Michigan, specializing in hormone optimization, metabolic health, DEXA Scanning for body composition analysis, and personalized wellness strategies. Through advanced diagnostics and data-driven care, GenAge helps patients improve energy, optimize health, and extend performance across every stage of life.

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