Fountainhead Control Rooms Names Tyler Danielson to Lead AV Division, Advancing Integrated Delivery

Tyler Danielson at work Tyler Danielson and family Tyler Danielson at play

Industry veteran Tyler Danielson joins Fountainhead to lead AV division, enabling seamless, fully integrated command center solutions.

This isn’t just about adding AV—it’s about delivering a completely unified control room experience. From the console to the video wall, every system should work as one cohesive environment.” — Tyler Danielson

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fountainhead Control Rooms , a leading design-build provider of mission-critical control room environments, today announced the appointment of Tyler Danielson as Director of Technology. Danielson will lead the company’s newly established Audio-Visual (AV) division—marking a major expansion of Fountainhead’s capabilities and positioning the firm as a true end-to-end control room partner.With more than 15 years of experience designing and delivering advanced AV and visualization systems for high-performance operations centers, Danielson is widely recognized for his work in some of the most complex command-and-control environments in the country. His appointment represents a significant step forward in Fountainhead’s evolution—from a best-in-class console and environment provider to a fully integrated control room solutions leader.“Bringing Tyler on board is a pivotal moment for our company,” said Jamie Clark, President of Fountainhead Control Rooms. “He is one of the most respected minds in control room AV today. As our clients demand more integrated, technology-driven environments, Tyler’s leadership allows us to deliver a level of capability and cohesion that few firms in our space can match.”Danielson will build and lead Fountainhead’s AV division from the ground up. The new division enables Fountainhead to bring AV, video wall systems, and visualization infrastructure in-house for the first time, ensuring a seamless, unified design-build process.Prior to joining Fountainhead, Danielson served as a Solutions Architect at Activu Corporation, where he specialized in visualization and collaboration platforms for mission-critical environments. His work includes the design of large-scale Integrated Operations Centers (IOCs) and Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs), as well as pioneering a single-pane-of-glass control room solution integrating Microsoft Teams with Q-SYS AV infrastructure—featured in a Q-SYS case study on emergency operations.A Q-SYS certified programmer and developer of a published Q-SYS plugin, Danielson brings rare platform-level expertise combined with a deep understanding of operator workflows.He also brings significant expertise in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies—a growing consideration in operations center design that he approaches with the same rigor and restraint applied to every system in the room.His approach emphasizes what he calls the “Art of the Possible”—leveraging automation, usability, and intuitive system control to ensure that complex technology enhances, rather than hinders, mission-critical operations.“When I saw what Fountainhead was building, I knew this was the opportunity to bring everything together,” said Danielson. “This isn’t just about adding AV—it’s about delivering a completely unified control room experience. From the console to the video wall, every system should work as one cohesive environment. But beyond integration, my focus has always been on enabling the Art of the Possible—helping operators and stakeholders see what their environment can truly become when technology is designed around their mission, not the other way around. That’s what our clients need, and that’s what we’re building.”“At Fountainhead, we are not just furnishing control rooms—we are designing and delivering the environments where critical decisions are made every day,” said Noah White, Director of Control Room Solutions. “With Tyler leading our AV strategy, we now control every major element of that environment.”About Fountainhead Control RoomsFountainhead Control Rooms specializes in the design and construction of mission-critical control room environments for public safety, utilities, transportation, and enterprise operations. The company delivers turnkey solutions that integrate consoles, AV systems, video walls, infrastructure, and ergonomic environments engineered for 24/7 performance.For more information, visit: www.fountainheadcontrolrooms.com

Fountainhead Control Rooms - The future of control rooms & mission-critical spaces

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