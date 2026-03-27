CAROLINE'S CART & CAROLINE'S CAUSE: EXHIBIT AT INAUGURAL ABILITIES INTERNATIONAL ACCESSIBILITY CONFERENCE IN LONG BEACH

Drew Ann Long with her daughter Caroline, whose journey with Rett Syndrome inspired the creation of Caroline’s Cart. Drew Ann and David Long with their three children, including Caroline, the inspiration behind Caroline’s Cart and Caroline's Cause, a national nonprofit advancing inclusion, accessibility, and support for individuals with disabilities and their families. Caroline’s Cart — designed with love to make shopping accessible for families of children and adults with disabilities.

Caroline’s Cart & Caroline’s Cause will exhibit at the Accessibility Conference (Mar 27–29, Long Beach). Meet founders at Booth 435; media invited.

This conference brings together exactly the people we've spent over a decade showing up for - families, professionals, and advocates who understand what inclusion really means.” — Drew Ann Long, founder of Caroline's Cart and Caroline's Cause

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Caroline's Cart, the first patented grocery cart designed for older children and adults with disabilities, and Caroline's Cause, the nonprofit scholarship organization supporting siblings of individuals with severe disabilities, will jointly exhibit at the inaugural Abilities International Accessibility Conference, taking place March 27–29, 2026 at the Long Beach Convention Center, 300 East Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, California. Both organizations will be represented at Booth 435, where co-founders Drew Ann and David Long will be on hand to meet attendees, connect with the community, and give away fun surprises throughout the event. The media are invited to stop by the booth for interviews. Tickets are free The Abilities International Accessibility Conference is the first large-scale event in the United States dedicated exclusively to the Complex Rehab Technology (CRT) and accessibility industry, bringing together clinicians, Assistive Technology Professionals, suppliers, manufacturers, technicians, and policy leaders under one roof. Co-located alongside the renowned Abilities Expo - the nation's leading event for the disability community - the two-day conference offers more than 10 hours of IACET-approved CEUs, hands-on workshops, policy discussions, and an expo floor featuring the latest in assistive technology innovation. More than 600 industry professionals are expected to attend.For the Longs, the conference is personal. In 2010, Drew Ann and David Long created Caroline's Cart - named for their daughter Caroline, who was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome - after recognizing that no accessible shopping cart existed for older children and adults with disabilities. What began as a back-of-a-napkin sketch has grown into a movement now present in more than 15,000 retail locations across all 50 states and eight countries, trusted by retailers including Walmart, Target, Publix, and Kroger. Caroline's Cart is also a proud partner of The Arc of the United States, the nation's largest community-based organization serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families — a partnership that reflects the shared commitment to dignity, access, and inclusion that has guided Caroline's Cart from the beginning.Inspired by the same spirit of giving back to the community that rallied behind Caroline's Cart, David and Drew Ann also founded Caroline's Cause, a nonprofit that awards scholarships to undergraduate students who have siblings with severe disabilities - honoring the quiet sacrifices made by brothers and sisters in special needs families every day. David, who brings 30 years of experience in the college financial aid industry, serves as co-founder and helps guide the program's impact and structure."The Abilities International Accessibility Conference brings together exactly the people we've spent over a decade showing up for - families, professionals, and advocates who understand what inclusion really means," said Drew Ann Long, inventor of Caroline's Cart and co-founder of Caroline's Cause. "David and I are thrilled to be there together, representing both Caroline's Cart and Caroline's Cause, and we can't wait to connect, celebrate this community, and have a little fun at Booth 435."Attendees are encouraged to visit Booth 435 for giveaways, conversation, and the chance to meet the family behind both organizations. Media seeking to schedule dedicated interview time with Drew Ann or David Long during the conference are invited to contact Jasmine Bloemhof at jasmine@theprguild.com in advance.ABOUT CAROLINE'S CART Caroline's Cart is the first patented special needs grocery cart for older children and adults with disabilities, invented by Drew Ann Long in 2010. Now available in more than 15,000 stores across all 50 U.S. states and eight countries, Caroline's Cart has transformed the retail experience for millions of families. Learn more at drewannspeaks.com. ABOUT CAROLINE'S CAUSE Caroline's Cause is a nonprofit charitable organization co-founded by David and Drew Ann Long that provides scholarships to undergraduate students who have siblings with severe disabilities. The program celebrates the often-overlooked sacrifices of special needs siblings while helping reduce the financial burden of higher education for their families. Learn more at carolinescause.com. ABOUT THE ABILITIES INTERNATIONAL ACCESSIBILITY CONFERENCE The Abilities International Accessibility Conference is the first large-scale industry event in the U.S. dedicated to Complex Rehab Technology and accessibility, co-located with Abilities Expo. The 2026 conference takes place March 26–27 in Long Beach, CA, with additional events in Edison, NJ (April 30–May 1) and Schaumburg, IL (June 11–12). Learn more at abilitiesconference.com.

Watch the Journey: From Napkin Sketch to Nationwide Accessibility Movement

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